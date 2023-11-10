A video of Inaki Williams and his brother interacting with their mother at a stadium prior to a game has gone viral

The two brothers surprisingly scored in the game to give Athletic Club a win

Many people who reacted to the video showered praise on the mom for raising two talented footballers and supporting them

It was an emotional moment as the mother of Inaki and Nico Williams joined excited supporters to welcome players of Athletic Club to the stadium for an away game.

The video that Athletic Club shared on their TikTok page showed the adorable moment the two brothers, after getting off the team bus prior to the game against Villareal in La Liga, went straight to the away supporters at the entrance of the stadium and gave their mom a warm embrace after which they briefly interacted with her.

Mother of Inaki and Nico speaks to them ahead of the match Photo credit: @athleticclub/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Whatever their mom told the Willaims brothers worked as they scored in the game to give their side a crucial away win.

The emotional video had gathered over 100,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video expressed delight over how the two players reacted to their mum in public.

John Monday indicated:

African mums will always make you meet and greet people you don't even know

Market boy commented:

If u start to post him on TikTok am telling you that Ghanaians will start following you and your account will boost soon

Nana Kwame Bediako wrote:

Madam please come to Ghana before next week Friday Cuz Inaki to score 2 goals straight bet and abeg

Ninita added:

Mama's blessings are undefeated

Badman_Dee reacted:

Two brothers always starting happiness go wan wound that family

HustleMuscle761 stated:

She raise them well not to look down to people she taught them what is human race all about

Inaki Williams jams to Black Sherif songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nico and Inaki Williams showcased their love for their mother country.

The Williams brothers were seen training together while they jammed to Black Sherif's Second Sermon and interacted in Twi.

The video was then shared on Inaki Williams's Instagram story.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh