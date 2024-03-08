Mohammed Kudus was a standout performer despite West Ham losing one nill to Freiburg in the Europa League round of 16 stage

The Ghanaian midfielder did his best for the team, creating four big chances and putting in a shift for the English side

West Ham will host Freiburg in the second leg of the tie and have a lot of work to do if they are to progress to the next stage of the competition

Mohammed Kudus' West Ham United faced a disappointing 1-0 defeat against SC Freiburg on Thursday, March 7, 2024. However, amidst the defeat, Kudus stood out with his exceptional performance.

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kudus was one of the few players who gave it his all for the English side. Despite the team's loss, he showed his talent and commitment to the game by creating four significant opportunities for his team. His efforts were evident in his relentless pursuit of the ball, his precise passes, and his ability to break through Freiburg's defence with his trademark close-control dribbling.

His performance was marked by a series of impressive runs, accurate passes, and strategic plays that kept Freiburg's defence on their toes. Despite the team's loss, Kudus' performance was one to write home about.

Looking ahead, West Ham will host Freiburg in the second leg of the tie. The English side has a significant task ahead if they are to progress to the next stage of the competition. The team will need to leverage Kudus' creativity and the collective strength of the squad to overturn the deficit.

The upcoming match is a crucial one for West Ham. With Kudus' form and the home advantage, West Ham will be looking to make a strong comeback.

Issahaku gets praised

In another story, Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca praises Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku for his outstanding performance in their recent Championship victory over Sunderland.

Issahaku's strong display, including impressive passing and defensive contributions, enhances his prospects of a permanent deal with the club.

Despite acknowledging room for improvement, Leicester aims to maintain their lead in the Championship and secure promotion back to the English Premier League.

