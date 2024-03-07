An old student of Achimota School is currently undergoing trials at FC Barcelona

David Oduro is a defender who currently plays for Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League

Many have congratulated him after news of his ongoing trials at Barcelona went viral

David Oduro, an old student of Achimota School, has grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons after a photo of him at FC Barcelona's training ground went viral

This comes after it was announced that he had been offered a chance to undergo trials with the Spanish giants.

Achimota old students begins trials at Barcelona Photo credit: @Achimota School/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In celebrating him, Achimota School posted two photos of the young man on Facebook, one of which had him in his school uniform and the other at the training grounds of Barcelona FC.

David, who currently has a contract with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, has already undergone trials at Chelsea FC.

The young defender has expressed delight over the opportunity to undergo trials at Barcelona and is hopeful he will be successful.

"It is every player’s dream to play for a big club like Barcelona, and I am no different. Once I’m here, I will do my best and see what happens," as quoted in the post.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Achimota School on David Oduro, had raked in over 200 likes and 4 comments.

Ghanaians commend David Oduro

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post commended David Ofori on getting the opportunity to undergo trials at Barcelona FC.

Manu Wellington commented:

Davido...PE department is proud of you...Art 4

Gilbert D'TRillioniar Sam indicated:

ghana national handlers should go to our senior high school to scout quality players

LaCienega Obeng Saa replied:

Ayekoo

Tyrone Marhguy targets Harvard University or MIT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Marhguy, an old student of Achimota School after excelling in the 2023 WASSCE and SAT, has broken his silence regarding his future.

He told Citi TV of his desire to study either computer science, computer engineering or electrical engineering at the university.

Tyrone also added that he would also relish the opportunity to study at Cornell University, Harvard University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh