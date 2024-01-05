Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been selected for the December Premier League Player of the Month

West Ham United announced the milestone with a picture of the Black Stars player on X (Twitter)

Fans of the team and the footballer posted compliments to celebrate the remarkable achievement of Kudus

Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named for the December Premier League Player of the Month.

In the month under review, the 23-year-old has scored four goals in six league outings.

Kudus scored in a 1-1 tie with Crystal Palace on December 3, 2023, before scoring again in a 3-0 win over Wolves a fortnight later. He struck a fantastic goal in the Hammers' 2-0 win over Manchester United.

West Ham highlights Kudus' achievement

The club announced the achievement on X, where fans thronged the comments area to celebrate Kudus.

''Kudus has been shortlisted for December @PremierLeague Player of the Month,'' the caption read.

The Black Stars player has scored 10 goals in 18 appearances for West Ham United after signing from Ajax in the summer. He is competing for the prize against Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tottenham's Son, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, and Wolves' Matheus Cunha.

Reactions to the West Ham post

Fans thronged the comments section to celebrate Kudus' achievement.

Ghanaians talk about Mohammed Kudus

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham's Mohammed Kudus got Ghanaians singing his praises after his impressive goal against Brentford on Saturday, October 4, 2023.

The West Ham midfielder's spectacular strike from a difficult angle left fans in awe of his ball-striking ability.

Kudus found the back of the net during the first half of the match. His goal was a masterpiece, demonstrating his incredible skill and precision. He beat the Brentford goalkeeper with a powerful shot from a tight angle, leaving the opposition stunned.

West Ham celebrate Kudus

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United celebrated Mohammed Kudus by sharing a video compilation of his performance against Arsenal with a Black Sherif tune in the background.

The football club were excited about Mohammed Kudus' performances since joining the football club, bagging five goals in seven games. Ghanaians in the video's comment section were excited to see Kudus get the recognition he deserved.

