Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca praises Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku for his outstanding performance in their recent Championship victory over Sunderland

Issahaku's strong display, including impressive passing and defensive contributions, enhances his prospects of a permanent deal with the club

Despite acknowledging room for improvement, Leicester aims to maintain their lead in the Championship and secure promotion back to the English Premier League

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has praised Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku for his stellar performance in their recent Championship victory over Sunderland.

Despite a three-game winless streak, the Foxes secured a crucial 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light, with Jamie Vardy scoring the decisive goal.

Issahaku, playing for 86 minutes, impressed with his ball-handling skills and defensive contributions, earning accolades from Maresca.

Leicester City's coach Enzo Maresca described Fatawu Issahaku as very good on the ball Photo credit: @AbdulFatawuI10

Source: Twitter

Enzo Maresca applauds Fatawu Issahaku

Maresca highlighted Issahaku's strong performance in the first half, showcasing his offensive prowess and defensive capabilities.

“[In the] first half, he [Issahaku] was very good on the ball, offensively,” Maresca said after the game.

Fatawu Issahaku completed an impressive 15 out of 18 pass attempts, executed both dribble attempts successfully, and won six out of nine ground duels during the game.

Maresca's positive assessment could bode well for Issahaku's chances of securing a permanent deal with Leicester City, where he currently plays on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Despite the win, Maresca admitted that Leicester's performance was not the best, especially in the second half. He acknowledged the importance of the victory following three consecutive defeats but noted areas for improvement, particularly in their gameplay.

Leicester City, currently leading the Championship, has ten games left to secure promotion to the English Premier League after facing relegation last season.

Their next game will be against Hull City on Saturday, March 9, 2024, as they hope to keep their lead and get promoted back to the Premier League.

Leicester City Celebrates Fatawu Issahaku's' Goal With Fuse ODG's' ''Antenna''

Leicester City secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup, with Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku scoring a stunning winner in extra time.

Issahaku's goal earned him the Man of the Match Award, adding to his impressive record of 13 goal contributions in 30 appearances for the Foxes.

Celebrations ensued among the team, including manager Enzo Maresca and players like Ricardo Pereira, as they danced to Fuse ODG's' ''antenna.''

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh