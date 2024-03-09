The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed a friendly match against the Black Stars of Ghana

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed a friendly match against the Black Stars of Ghana scheduled for March 22 at the Stade Grande Marrakech in Morocco.

Following the encounter with Nigeria, the team will face The Cranes of Uganda at the same venue four days later.

The Black Stars of Ghana, currently without a coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the Africa Cup of Nations exit, have a committee working on finding a suitable replacement.

The committee has submitted a list of preferred candidates and their recommendations for consideration.

Akufo-Addo's plan for Ghana football

President Akufo-Addo announced plans to revive Ghana football with a Presidential Policy on Football to be launched this year.

He had expressed disappointment in the poor performance of the Black Stars in the recent AFCON tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire, where the national team had been kicked out at the group stages.

Akufo-Addo revealed a bit of his policy on the floor of the house during the reading of the State of the Nation Address, he stated that the School Sports Department of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will build district, regional and national juvenile teams for both boys and girls.

The Black Stars failed to qualify from their group at AFCON 2023, which is currently ongoing in Cote d'Ivoire.

The team picked up just two points and finished third in Group B after two draws and a loss.

Ghana suffered defeat in its first game of the tournament, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde and drew its next two games against Egypt and Mozambique.

Ghana had a chance of qualifying for the tournament's knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams, but Cameroon’s 3-2 win over The Gambia knocked the team out.

Chris Hughton was sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after less than a year on the job.

Hughton Accepts Responsibility For Black Stars' Woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hughton accepted responsibility for Ghana's woes in the AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

Hughton had incurred the wrath of supporters both in person and online because of the team's performances.

