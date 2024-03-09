The Ghana Air Force has released the identity of the officer who died after collapsing at the Independence Day parade

The Ghana Air Force has announced the death of Flight Sergeant Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred, who served as the Supernumerary during the parade

A delegation led by the Chief Staff Officer, Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, paid a visit to Armah’s family

The Ghana Air Force has confirmed the death of Flight Sergeant Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred following the Independence Day Parade at Koforidua.

Armah served as the Supernumerary for the Air Force Male Contingent during the parade.

He died at the Koforidua Government Hospital, where he was receiving medical attention after collapsing during the parade.

Flight Sergeant Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred. Source: Ghana Air Force

Source: Facebook

A delegation led by the Chief Staff Officer, Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, visited Armah’s family on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Armah's body was received at the Air Force Base Accra.

The Ghana Air Force, in a statement, extended its deepest sympathies to all affected by this loss, particularly the family of the deceased.

During the Independence Day parade, the officer, along with 66 others, collapsed.

They received immediate medical attention from stationed doctors at the venue, and eight of them were transported to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Collapses from exhaustion are a common occurrence during the parades.

In Tamale, 72 people collapsed during the parade at the Tamale Jubilee Park.

As part of the paramedic staff tasked to render first aid, the northern regional boss of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Yakubu Amin Abukari, said all 72 people were resuscitated.

Those who collapsed included students, service personnel and soldiers, who are said to have suffered from severe dehydration.

There have been other instances of peril, like when a military man fell from a truck during an acrobatic drill to mark the 2023 Independence Day.

The soldier did not remain on the ground but got up hurriedly and chased the slow-moving truck to join his colleagues.

The soldier was among about 20 acrobats who impressed the audience with their impressive drills.

GES declares March 7 as a holiday for schoolchildren

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service gave schoolchildren a day off on Thursday, March 7, 2024, following the Independence Day parades nationwide.

In a press statement, the Ghana Education Service explained that the directive is to allow students to rest after their preparations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh