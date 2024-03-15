Mohamed Kudus scored two goals in his recent match, including a stunning solo goal that showcased his skill and ability

After scoring his first goal, Kudus grabbed a steward's seat and sat down facing the fans, performing his iconic celebration

His teammates joined in, cleaning his boots, making it a memorable moment and he took to social media to celebrate

Mohamed Kudus has thanked the steward who gave him the chair for his celebration on March 14.

Mohammed Kudus sits down, facing fans, for his iconic celebration. Photo: Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian bagged a brace as West Ham blew away German side Freiburg 5-0 to seal their place in the last eight of the Europa League.

What did Kudus do to steward?

The result saw David Moyes's side overturn a 1-0 deficit. Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and Aaron Creswell got a goal apiece before Kudus took over the show.

His first goal of the night was something of pure magic. The former Ajax star picked up the ball in his own half, before embarking on a magnificent solo run, with the ball ending in the back of the net.

The 23-year-old then grabbed a steward's seat and rushed to the West Ham faithful. He performed his iconic celebration of sitting down while facing the fans.

His teammates joined in and cleaned his boots to complete one of the coldest celebrations in football history.

Kudus was spotted thanking the steward afterwards as he returned to his seat.

He later took to social media and said:

"Alhamdulilah! Massive W & Energy From The Irons. Thanks steward for Making It Possible For me To Add More Juice To My Ting #Kudusdream #UnllestheykillGOD #Namini #TMC."

Netizens react to Kudus appreciating steward

Boatemaa Millicent Lampard Abl:

"Love from Bangladesh."

Solomon Tatuoro:

"You’re a talent, and we thank God for your gift."

Awuraba Eshun:

"Great talent you are. Your humility and hard work will take you very far in your chosen football career."

Ernest Kusi Boateng Junior:

"Best wishes more blessings ahead."

JBAonline:

"Keep shining bright! You're inspiring the youth back home."

What was Kudus' inspiration for 2 goals?

In other news, Kudus’ two goals culminated in a club effort, with teammates Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and veteran defender Aaron Cresswell also finding the back of the net, propelling West Ham into a commanding lead against their opponent.

West Ham’s resounding 5-0 victory over the German professional football club marks a historic milestone, the former’s most significant European win in history.

In a heartfelt interview, Mohammed Kudus attributed his fantastic brace to the inspiration he drew from the passionate West Ham fans.

