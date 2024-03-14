Antoine Semenyo was the man of the moment as Bournemouth made an amazing comeback from three goals down to win 4-3 against Luton Town

The Cherries were three goals down by the end of the first half but made an unprecedented turnaround in the second half, putting four goals past Luton Town

This takes Semenyo's goal tally in the Premier League to seven after making 24 appearances for the club, a testament to his form

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo emerged as the hero of the hour in a stunning 4-3 victory over Luton Town on March 13, 2024. The match, which saw Bournemouth trailing by three goals at half-time, was an enthralling one.

Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As the first half concluded, the Cherries found themselves in a very bad position, down by three goals. Luton Town had dominated the match, leaving Bournemouth and their fans in a state of despair. However, the second half of the match painted a different picture entirely.

The turnaround began with Semenyo, who scored the equaliser in the 64th minute and the winner in the 84th minute after his teammates, Solanke and Zabarnyi, had pulled two back.

Semenyo's performance was instrumental in Bournemouth’s comeback, turning the tide in their favour. The match ended in a 4-3 victory for Bournemouth.

This victory takes Semenyo’s goal tally in the EPL to seven after making 24 appearances for the club. The striker, who idolises Asamoah Gyan, also has one assist. His contribution to the team all season has been very significant.

Ghanaians excited for Semenyo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users. Many Ghanaians are pleased with Semenyo's performance.

princehenrygh said:

The After-AFCON rejuvenation has kicked in nicely

CollinsWay64251 commented:

He is really learning n improving Wat a goal

Abrahampromis reacted:

Yet he played foolishly under Chris@black stars and I can see the difference is coaching

When Inaki Williams destroyed Madrid

In another sports story, Inaki Williams was on the score sheet for Athletic Bilbao as they trashed Atletico Madrid by three goals to nil in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

The Ghanaian striker was assisted by his brother Nico Williams in the 13th minute as he slammed the ball on the volley from his inch-perfect cross.

Bilbao beat Atletico by a goal to nil in the first leg of the tie, and The Lions are set to face Mallorca in the final of the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh