Mukarama Abdulai is trending after a video of her dancing with joy hit the internet

The Hasaacas Ladies striker initially acted shy but soon showed off some sizzling dance moves

Many people have commended her for helping the Black Princesses win gold at the 13th African Games

An adorable video of Black Princesses player Mukarama Abdulai showing off her dance moves has left many in awe.

The Hasaacas Ladies striker, who became a fan favourite after helping Black Princesses win gold at the 13th African Games, grabbed attention on TikTok as she joined an online dance challenge.

Mukarama Abdulai exhibits dance moves. Photo credit; @ghanafaofficial/X @mukaramaabdulai/TikTok

Mukarama acted shy at the start of the video but proved she was not only good at football, as she dropped one dance move after another.

The 15-second video, captioned "I know I killed it," has raked in over 1,000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to Mukarama Abdulai's dance moves

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions about her dance moves, whereas others also praised her for helping the Black Princesses win gold at the 2023 African games.

dramanihakeem commented:

Please dear thank you for yesterday,May Allah bless you and send you far

Mr Zulu Official stated:

dancing no be ur mate ooo

Ekua Rena reacted:

Babe girl congratulations to u and ur team

FT suhuyiniabdulfataw wrote:

no wander that's why you don't like dancing

anassamidu1 added:

take your time and follow the music please my heart

Killar replied:

you are too much

Edmund Addo exhibits nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edmund Addo also went viral after a video of him dancing and singing went viral.

The 22-year-old footballer, who plies his trade in Serbia for Spartak Subotica FC, displayed fire dance moves to Ruger's hit track Asiwaju while wearing a hoodie with trousers and sneakers to match.

At a point in the video, the player sang the track's chorus with passion, as if he could relate to the lyrics personally.

