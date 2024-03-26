The Black Princesses won gold at the just-ended 2023 African Games after they played the final match with Nigeria's Falconets

Captain of Ghana's Women Under-20, Afi Amenyeku, shared images on social media after she presented her medal to her father

Several social media users applauded her for honouring her father and encouraged her always to remember her family

The captain of Ghana's Women Under-20, Afi Amenyeku, presented her 2023 African Games gold medal to her father after the competition ended.

The goalkeeper of the Black Princesses featured in all five games at the competition, where the team went unbeaten and won gold at the end of the game at the Cape Coast stadium.

in the final of the women's football competition. The Black princesses received tremendous support from people in Cape Coast as the stadium was full when they played.

Afi Amenyeku said presenting the medal to her father was one of the happiest moments in her life Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial

Even though she committed a howler, which led to the first goal of the Falconets, encouraged her teammates not to give up. After extra time, the game ended in Ghana's 2-1 victory.

In a post on X, Afi Amenyeku shared photos of her sitting by her father as she presented the medal from the competition to him.

Her caption read:

"One of the happiest man on earth right now. Owner of AMENYEKU having a feel of the GOLD MEDAL. Will forever cherish this day. ALHAMDULILLAH."

Comments on Afi's post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to her post. Read them below:

@DaudaShatta said:

Most beautiful thing on the internet today

@a_derll wrote:

Mawu yra wo norvi❤️, congratulations dear

@FadwenpaN80463 said:

Imagine keeping this girls money for months after a service call…Wicked GFA and Sports Ministry

@brite_bless wrote:

Love to see it keep going princess

@wahab_kala said:

May Almighty Allah bless him, protect him, and give him a long life #Ameen

@awoedzikz wrote:

Keep putting in the work.... the sky and beyond shall be the limit...More medals, golden gloves and recognition I wish you. Stay humble and do not lose your fear.

Ghana's Rose Amponsah win gold

Meanwhile, Rose Amoanimaa Amponsa won Ghana's 10th gold at the 2023 African Games at the stadium.

The 22-year-old won the Women's High Jump event by defeating competitors from Guinea and Algeria.

Several Ghanaians who were present to watch the event and those on social media congratulated her for the win.

