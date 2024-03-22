Ghana’s Black Princesses defeated Nigeria's Falconets to clinch a gold medal at the ongoing African Games

A video in which Mukarama Abdulai scored the winning goal to earn Ghana victory has popped up online

Football enthusiasts who thronged the comments section of the footage on X commended the football star

Ghana’s U-20 women's national football team, Black Princesses, earned a gold medal after a captivating victory over arch-rivals Nigeria's Falconets on Thursday, March 21.

The team secured the country's 50th medal at the 13th African Games at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Video of Mukarama Abdulai’s winning goal for Black Princesses trends. Photo credit: abdulaimukarama.

Source: Instagram

The team, led by Head Coach Yusif Basigi, defeated Nigeria's Falconets with a 2-1 victory. The Black Princesses maintained a commanding lead throughout their Group A matches, including the semi-finals, before ending the final with an exceptional performance.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Loveth Edeh putting the Falconets in the lead in the 21st minute. However, in the late minutes, Tracy Twum's goal brought Ghana back into the game, setting the stage for the thrilling finale.

Mukarama Abdulai added another goal in the 99th minute of extra time. A video capturing her winning goal for Ghana has emerged on social media.

Watch the video below:

Football enthusiasts commend Mukarama Abdulai

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments here.

@mentisprecinct said:

My crush since 2017. She deserves to be back at the world level. Abuja Issah is another amazing footballer. To be fasting and put up this performance .

@Awemih_Dave9 posted:

Things you love to see.

@Dadajoe35314798 indicated:

I have watched the goal more than 10 times. Wow.

@nana_yozy commented:

This girl better pass Dede Ayew and Baba Iddrissu.

@AsareManuel6 posted:

A Modric Goal.

@Views09 said:

Better than Jordan Ayew.

@TrapLife75 said:

No Manchester United player can score a goal like this.

@baahrichard5 commented:

Ghana should be able to hold on.

@YunusIddriss commented:

Go Team GHANA. Once again, Nigerians rush go score the first goal. U way you no get light wan lead road.

@NanaHermit wrote:

Things Dede and Jordan can’t even do.

@GeorgeAmofah2 wrote:

It’s about time we channel the energy to the ladies until Black Stars prove they deserve our attention.

@NanaEkowAsare commented:

Herhhh call her to the Black Stars sharp... send inaki to Black princesses.

Fans celebrate Black Princesses' victory over Super Falconets

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Princesses defeated the Super Falconets of Nigeria by 2-1 in a thrilling 13th African Games women's football tournament finals.

The Black Princesses had to climb to victory after going down early in the game due to a blunder by the goalkeeper.

However, goals in the 78th and 99th minute by Tracey Twum and Mukarama Abdulai, respectfully, secured the gold for the Ghanaian side.

Source: YEN.com.gh