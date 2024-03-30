Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed disappointment over his debut experience with the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON

The Black Stars competed in three matches during the tournament but were unable to secure victory, leading to an early exit

In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus expressed regret that his performance in the matches did not yield the desired outcome

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has lamented his debut experience and the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes long after the Black Stars failed to secure victory in all three matches they played in the tournament, recording two points to exit at the preliminary stage.

Kudus’ injury before AFCON

During an interview with British media, The Guardian, the footballer decried that his intentions for the team did not go as planned due to his injury before the football contest.

“As humans, we need time to shake things off. I was injured before AFCON and had to devote all my efforts to helping the squad. It was my first AFCON, and it did not go as expected. It made an impact since it was a significant letdown,” he said, per Citi Sports.

The West Ham United star played two games in the tournament held in Cote D’Ivoire owing to his injury before the campaign, scoring twice against Egypt after missing Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in the first round.

Kudus will feature in West Ham’s league game against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday, March 30 at 12:30 GMT.

Mohammed Kudus wins Man of the Match in Black Stars game against Egypt

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024. He received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game.

Kudus became the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde. Netizens, especially fans of the footballer, praised him.

