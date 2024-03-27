Otto Addo has led Ghana's Black Stars in two friendly games since he returned as the new coach

In the first game against Nigeria, Ghana lost to the Super Eagles, which was the first time in 18 years

The coach has spoken about his rocky start, saying it was expected

On Friday, March 13, the Ghana Football Association named Otto Addo as the Black Stars' new coach.

Since he assumed his role, Ghana has lost against Nigeria and pulled a draw against Uganda in his first two games.

The team's performance has infuriated scores of Black Stars fans who expect Otto Addo to restore the team to its glory.

Otto Addo speaks on his Black Stars' start Photo source: X/GhanaBlackStars

Source: Twitter

Otto Addo demands patience

According to Otto Addo, he has encountered several problems within the team that need to improve. However, he expected to face the problems even before he assumed the role.

Otto Addo reflected on his new start with the Black Stars and established that it'd take a lot of work for the Black Stars to return to its glory.

That notwithstanding, he assured Ghanaians that he remains committed to ensuring that the team bounces back with concerted efforts from him and the technical bench.

“Finishing must be better under pressure. It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of work, but I have to say this is what I expected because…we were not good even before I came, so it’s a process,” Otto Addo said.

Fans react to Otto Addo's first performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Otto Addo's performance since his return to the Black Stars.

@profdublyn_zee said:

That’s honesty. That’s the first step to making progress. Admitting that you’re not good enough.

papikwa wrote:

Nah I think against Uganda we played really good. Great ball movement and great player movement off the ball. I think the substitution really cost us the game.

@iam_Shakiru said:

This is how politicians talk. They’ll continue to give you hope saaaa 4years will come, 8years will come, 20 years will come no development. The team will suffer as long as you’re not ready to build from grassroots.

Essien turned the Black Stars' role down

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo had spoken about Michael Essien turning down an offer to be his deputy at the Black Stars.

The Chelsea legend reportedly said he wasn't interested in the role and would rather focus on his stint with the Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh