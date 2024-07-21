Charles Taylor has urged Mohammed Kudus to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), amid interest from Al-Ittihad

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has suggested that West Ham star Mohammed Kudus consider a move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), amid interest from Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

Kudus has had an impressive career in Europe, excelling at Ajax before moving to West Ham United. He is under contract with West Ham until 2028, with an option for an additional year.

Mohammed Kudus playing for West Ham United against Liverpool in the Premier League on April 27, 2024. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

In his debut Premier League season, the talented midfielder scored 14 goals and helped West Ham reach the Europa League quarterfinals.

His performances have attracted significant attention, with ESPN reporting that Al-Ittihad is preparing a $150 million offer and a weekly salary of $300,000 for the 23-year-old.

Taylor, a standout player in the Ghana Premier League during the late 1990s and early 2000s, believes that a move to the SPL would not impede Kudus' development and that he should consider the substantial financial benefits involved.

"Football is all about money now so Kudus should consider this move," Talor told Yen.com.gh.

"The Saudi League has a lot of quality players like Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo, N'golo Kante and Sadio Mane so it's not demeaning for Kudus if he decided to play there.

"Leaving West Ham doesn't necessarily mean your career is over. We are playing with passion, but in football now, money comes first. He should go for it.

Who is Charles Taylor?

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

As a crucial member of Hearts of Oak, he played an instrumental role in their remarkable treble win in 2000, securing the league title, FA Cup, and CAF Champions League, per Pulse Ghana.

Taylor's career took a contentious turn when he transferred to Hearts' fierce rivals, Asante Kotoko.

Renowned for his blistering speed and exceptional skills on the wings, Taylor captivated fans and also clinched the top scorer title in the Ghanaian league during his prime.

Kudus cuts ties with agent

Meanwhile, amid interest from Saudi Arabia, Ghana international Kudus has reportedly parted ways with his agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch.

According to Transfermarkt, the Black Stars attacking midfielder will now be represented by his relatives.

Mendelewitsch, who had represented Kudus for several years, was instrumental in his £38 million move to West Ham United.

Kudus still has four years remaining on his current contract with the club.

Kudus opens up on Lopetegui's style

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Kudus expressed excitement about working with Julen Lopetegui, the former Real Madrid manager, at West Ham United.

The Black Stars midfielder returned to England to begin pre-season training with the Hammers after an impressive debut season in London.

Kudus will now collaborate with Lopetegui, who has taken over as the club's new manager following the departure of David Moyes at the end of last season.

