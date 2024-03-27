Jude Bellingham has praised his teammate Kobbie Mainoo after his first game for England against Belgium

Mainoo won the Man Of The Match award in his first game for the national team, and Bellingham believes he has a bright future

The 18-year-old has received a lot of praise for his brilliant showing for Manchester United and now England

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo made his debut for England in a friendly match against Belgium on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. His performance was good, earning him the coveted Man Of The Match award.

Mainoo's teammate Jude Bellingham was quick to sing his praises in a post-match interview. He said:

"Kobbie Mainoo is very good. I know how hard it can be when there's a clamour and people put a lot of pressure on you… but he's definitely a brilliant player."

Mainoo's debut for England was eagerly anticipated following his impressive performances for Manchester United. The young player has won over many football fans with his skill and maturity on the field, and his first game for the national team was no exception.

Against Belgium, Mainoo demonstrated his exceptional talent on the field. Despite not getting a goal or assist, the young midfielder contributed significantly to the team.

Bellingham believes that Mainoo has a bright future ahead of him. He stated that Manchester United would be one of the biggest beneficiaries of his talent.

"He’s going to have an amazing future at Man United and hopefully for England as well," he said.

Mainoo has been trending on X and other social media platforms since the end of the game, which ended in a two-all draw.

