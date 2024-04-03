Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams has shared his thoughts on switching nationalities to play for Ghana's national team

Inaki Williams said even though he has not performed as expected with the Black Stars, he has not regretted choosing to represent his family's country

Meanwhile, he has had a good performance with his club, Athletic Bilbao, scoring 11 goals and five assists

Black Stars player Inaki Williams said he has no regrets about switching nationalities to be able to play in Ghana's senior national team.

In 2022, the Athletic Bilbao player switched nationality from Spain to Ghana. After the switch, he received regular call-ups to join the Back Stars for their matches.

Even though Inaki Williams has recorded 17 appearances with the Black Stars, he has scored only once, which indicates that his performance has not been up to expectations.

Inaki Williams said he is happy to represent his family's country. Photo credit: GFA

Source: Facebook

Inaki Williams explains why he has not regretted playing for the Black Stars

But speaking about his experience with the Ghana national team so far, Inaki Williams said he has not regretted his decision. He believes the decision to play for Ghana has put him in a better position.

“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision, and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, go back to my origins, travel more, and see my loved ones in Ghana. It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision,” he told Club del Deportista.

Despite his poor showing for the Black Stars, the attacker is doing well for his club. He already has 11 goals with five assists in 31 appearances.

He hopes to win the Copa del Rey trophy on Saturday, April 6, 2024, as Athletic Bilbao faces RCD Mallorca in the final.

Inaki Williams' first words as he arrived in Spain showed his joy to be back

After Ghana's AFCON exit, Inaki Williams left Ivory Coast on a private flight to join Athletic Bilbao and was met by the club's sporting director.

He was set to feature in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Barcelona and expressed readiness and optimism upon arrival.

Athletic Bilbao fans eagerly anticipate Williams' contribution following his successful run in Spain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh