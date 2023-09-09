A video of two individuals speaking about the performance of Inaki Williams for Ghana has gone viral

The duo who are related to the forward said the Black Stars players do not pass the ball to him in areas where he is most effective

Netizens who watched the video also shared their views on the matter, with many agreeing with them

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Family members of Inaki Williams have broken their silence regarding the performance of the 29-year-old forward when it comes to playing for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Saddick Adams, two relatives of the player, in an interview after the Ghana vs Central African Republic game said they were unfazed that the player did not score a goal.

Relatives of Inaki Williams speak Photo credit: Saddick Adams/YouTube @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: UGC

One of them, a middle-aged man in his assessment, said the Athletic Bilbao forward had a good game, hence, there was nothing for him to be ashamed of.

Touching on his goal-scoring drought, the man revealed that Inaki Williams's inability to score a goal for the Black Stars should also be blamed on his teammates.

"The players do not like passing the ball to him. They give him the passes in the middle of the pitch, and it doesn't help. He is most effective in front of goal, and that is where he should be getting the passes.

Another woman who also identified herself as the sister of the player expressed optimism that the forward will soon score his first goal for the senior national team and silence his critics.

She opined that a player like Jordan Ayew does not like to release the ball quickly and hence urged him and others to stop that.

Inaki Willaims has now played nine games for the Black Stars and is yet to provide an assist or score a goal.

At the time of writing the report, the 9-minute video had raked in over 28,000 views

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to interview on Inaki's performance

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with the duo about their assessment of Inaki Williams' performance.

@pachecobillylartey5229 wrote:

She’s % right about the players not supplying the balls to Inaki Williams.

@sa7826 stated:

Inaki is a very good player, but they don't pass balls to him. He is tactically good and a very fast player. We just need to supply him balls

@sheikhmbaba7340 commented:

She iscorrect, I always say this, not even a single key pass to him, as if we no get better midfielders, the thing is WE KNOW HE IS A WORLD CLASS PLAYER

Asamoah praises Kudus

Eealier YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan praised Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional performance in the Ghana versus Central African Republic game.

Asamoah Gyan opined that Mohammed Kudus played a good game on September 7, 2023.

He stated that he admired how Kudus played, stating that he was very composed and assessed the ball's movement on the pitch with precision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh