Ibrahim Osman: Ghanaian Player Exhibits Nice Dance Moves At Black Stars Camp, Impresses Otto Addo
- A video of Ibrahim Osman exhibiting some dance moves ahead of Ghana's game against Uganda is trending online
- The coaching staff and the players looked on in awe as the talented teen dropped one dance move after the other
- Many people who commented on the video showered praises on Ibrahim Osman for his dance skills
Ghanaian player Ibrahim Osman left his teammates in the senior national team in awe after he displayed some fire dance moves.
A video, which was shared on the TikTok page on @ghana_blackstars, showed the talented Ghanaian teen, who plays his club football for Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland, as part of his initiation rites into the Black Stars had to dance in the full glare of his team.
Initially acting shy, the 19-year-old zoomed into action as he danced in sync with the popular Ivorian danceable.
As if he had been preparing to thrill the team, Ibrahim Osman danced with joy and energy, much to the delight of his teammates and the coach, Otto Addo, who even filmed the adorable moment
The video had raked in over 35,000 likes and 500 comments while writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who reacted to the video showered praises on the Ibrahim Osman for how he danced whereas others praised him for his footballing prowess.
Blackdiamond1 wrote:
My boy am proud of you show them.
The team is good but it’s left with Kuami Eugene And Black Sherif then the team is set
This guy is very good in soccer
AKD indicated:
You guys should be watching how your juniors played and learn from them
Ernest Nuamah show off nice dance moves
Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Black Stars’ player Ernest Nuamah flaunted his exceptional dance moves at the Black Stars camp.
Black Stars captain André Morgan Rami Ayew, aka Dede Ayew, asked the team whether they would love to see Ernest Nuamah dance.
After making a few moves in the video, Nuamah said the song was too fast for him and requested that he change it.
