Thirteen Ghanaian footballers have reported to camp in Marrakech, Morocco, as Ghana prepares for two international friendlies.

The Black Stars is expected to play Nigeria's Super Eagles on Friday, March 22, 2024, and the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo named a 26-man squad to prepare for the friendlies.

Thirteen out of the 26 players have reported to camp ahead of the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial

The players that have been reported include the captain Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan, Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, and Antoine Semnyo.

Other teammates like Mohammed Kudus are expected to report later at camp.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the friendly games under Otto Addo will be the beginning of a new era.

“The friendly games scheduled for Marrakech, Morocco, marks the beginning of the new era under Otto Addo.”

Netizens react to images shared by GFA

When the GFA shared images of some of the players in camp on their Facebook, netizens reacted, complimenting their looks and hoping they win all the games ahead. Read them below:

David Amevor said:

Pls bring back inaki Williams

Nality Hameed wrote:

Rebuilding is the key word here. Am wishing Otto and his team the very best of luck in this journey. LETS DO IT TOGETHER.

Isaac Osei Akoto said:

Nigeria Super Eagles run! We’re coming for you ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

Ngechu Chumari wrote:

Just remembered the swag when entering Nations cup..

Lawrence Ntiamoah said:

My worry is they always have facial seriousness but don't want to be serious on the field. That one too be what

Effah Ameyaw Emmanuel wrote:

I wish you guys the best, this time please let Ghanaian see good impact with team work. What can we do we will still support you guys.

Sugar Lord said:

Why I am having a strong feeling that Otoo Addo will succeed this time around. I love him when he was a player but his first spell was shambolic. I’m hoping for joy

Hughton accepts responsibility for Black Stars' Woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hughton accepted responsibility for Ghana's woes in the AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

Hughton had incurred the wrath of supporters both in person and online because of the team's performances.

