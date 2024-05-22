A video of former Black Stars player and coach of Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, instructing the Starlets has gone viral

In the trending video, Laryea was interacting with the players, pointing out their errors on the field

Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised by the outstanding coaching skills displayed by the former Black Stars player

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston has captivated netizens with his unique coaching skills after a video of him instructing the Black starlets popped up on social media.

The renowned footballer who now coaches the Black Starlets in the trending video interacted with the Black Starlets during one of their games in the WAFU Zone B U17 AFCON.

Black Starlet Coach Laryea Kingston instructs players Source: Kojo_nate

Laryea Kingston pointed out their faults and also motivated them to do better when they stepped onto the pitch in the second leg of the game.

The players who were poised to win their game listened with rapt attention while their coach spoke to them.

Netizens who saw the post were impressed by the sterling coaching skills displayed in the video. They took to the comment section to laud Laryea Kingston.

@niiKofi wrote:

"Bro, if ur brother Olele had done this to Richard Ofori,he wouldn't have touched that ball...keep it up...Olele u dey watch?"

@Abdul Ganiyu Fuseini wrote:

"Someone should tell Laryea we are interested in three points. He should stop speaking to the guys like that after a win."

@frankenning5 wrote:

"Are you looking for results or domination??? Ei bra laryea."

@sir paradox wrote:

"Good football and the win."

@Cocktails wrote:

"This man knows how to play free kick like."

@Beckham

"God will make you a great coach. I was privileged to watch you play. Your passion for the game can speak for itself."

@NanaTough

"Wow...this is the coach for black stars. He for shout Jordan Ayew for me der norr we go win afcon."

@liveband05

"Great man, we need a coach growing up crazy like this to the Snr National Team. Who can even slap players when they play nonsense because we are paying."

