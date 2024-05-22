English Premier League side Arsenal ended their season on a sad note after failing to clinch the title from Mancity

After the game, Thomas Partey was spotted in a video having a conversation with Eddie Nketia's parents on the pitch

Netizens who chanced on the video praised the camaraderie between Thomas and Eddie

Arsenal ended their 2023/2024 English Premier League (EPL) campaign on a rather sad note despite beating Luton Town 2-1 in their last game of the season at home.

Friends and family of the players gathered in the stands at the Emirates Stadium hoping to witness Arsenal make history by lifting the EPL trophy for the first time in over two decades.

However, Manchester City's dominant display in a 3-1 win over West Ham United rendered Arsenal's win against Luton Town useless, as Pep Guardiola's men lifted their sixth consecutive EPL trophy at the Ittihad Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

After the Arsenal game, family and friends of the Gunners went on the pitch to console and celebrate the players for giving Mancity a tough challenge for the title.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Inside Gh, Arsenal's midfielder was captured having a causal tet-a-tet with the parents of his teammate, Eddie Nketia.

Thomas Partey, who was out for a major part of the season due to injuries, while the conversation pointed to Eddie Nketia in a manner that suggested he was reporting him to his parents.

Eddie Nketia is a British-born Ghanaian who plays as a forward for Arsenal Football Club, based in London.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians love the bromance

Ghanaians who chanced on the video of Thomas Partey with Eddie Nketia's parents love the bromance between the two teammates.

A few of the reactions are compiled below.

Nabalungi Rosemary said:

"party's family all love Eddie nketia."

inside Gh replied:

"Eddies family…rather there’s ambiguity in the caption ."

Kwame Gyan also said:

"So why can’t Nketiah play for Ghana?"

Wezzomedia commented:

"Naaa,what Mikel Arteta is doing to Eddie Nketiah is not fair ,my broski should just leave Arsenal during this Summer transfer window."

Dickson Aponsah also commented:

"Nice brother's from Ghana."

Ghanaian Man Calls out Eddie Nketia over Black Stars snub

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Eddie Nketiah chosen to play for the England national football at the senior level over representing the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Arsenal striker was eligible to play for the Black Stars because he was born to Ghanaian parents.

Netizens have shared their opinions over the move by Eddie Nketiah to play for England and not Ghana.

