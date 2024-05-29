Ghanaian international Inaki Williams has gone to surgery to remove a 2cm shard of glass in his foot

The forward was unaware of the glass in the foot as he had played with it for two years after an accident

The Athletic Club player shared a picture of the glass on social media after he had it removed

Having arguably the best season of his career, Ghanaian international and Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams reportedly has been playing with a shard of 2cm glass in his leg for two years.

The player said he had been feeling some pain in his leg for some time but thought nothing of it until he went to see the doctor and was told there was a glass in his foot.

He quickly went for surgery to take the glass out and shared it on social media via his platforms.

Background of the Inaki Glass Accident

Inaki Wiliams disclosed that an accident had happened two years ago. The nature of the accident is unclear, but the player started complaining about discomfort in his foot in April. He went to the doctor to check what the issue could be, and he was made aware of the glass in his foot. He went into surgery to finally correct his issue.

His manager Ernesto Valverde issued a comment saying that Inaki Willaims has broken a record for being a player to play consecutive games and winning the Copa Del Rey with a 2cm shard of glass in his foot

"Inaki Willaims has broken the record for consecutive games played and has won a Copa Del Rey while having a two-centimetre glass stuck in the sole of his foot," he said.

Reactions from Netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from netizens under the video

Ryan said:

99 pace with a shard of glass

C said:

Imagine how bro will play now

A-T ‍↕️✋ said:

Bros been that fast with glass in his foot imagine him without glass

Araf said:

How did he not notice it tho I think bro is invincible

kay_geee0 said:

joked aside that's actually scary.!!

