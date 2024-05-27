Actor Lil Win was involved in a gory accident, crashing his Mercedes Benz into another vehicle in Kumasi

A video from the scene saw the actor helplessly carried out of his crashed vehicle after injuring a child and his father

Reports coming in indicate that the three-year-old has suddenly succumbed to his injuries

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

On May 25, Ghanaian actor Lil Win crashed his Mercedes Benz a few hours before the highly-anticipated premiere of his A Country Called Ghana premiere in Kumasi.

Lil Win and the other accident victims were hurriedly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

While Lil Win continues to recover from his injuries, a new report indicates that the young victim has died.

Lil Win after the accident Photo source: X/Graphicgh, X/DailyIntel

Source: Twitter

Relative of the young victim speaks

The young child, who passed away after Lil Win's car crashed with theirs, is three years old. A relative of the deceased child spoke about the tragic accident during a live radio interview with Angel FM on Monday, May 27, confirming the news.

According to the relative, the young boy was in the front seat with his father in the driver's seat when the crash happened. She disclosed that the young boy died at the hospital on Saturday, May 25, while his father is currently receiving medical care at the hospital.

The relative who identified herself as the deceased's grandmother established she was unsatisfied with the way the other surviving accidents were treated.

She disclosed that Lil Win and his management have been in touch with the relatives and offered to help in any way possible. However, the family of the deceased victim have refused the help as the case is yet to be thoroughly assessed by the police.

Netizens react to the sudden news after Lil Win's accident

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the sudden demise of the child after Lil Win's accident.

@onyameahuwo said:

When a criminal case delays at the chiefs palace or court ,just know that the rich man is guilty

@GhanaSocialU commented:

Arrest Lil win.. He should be in Jail now …

@benarsen1886 added:

Lawlessness is in everything we do. In any serious country the guy should be behind bars assisting the police in investigations.

Blogger dies after KK Fosu and Bless' accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that blogger John Claude Tamakloe, involved in the KK Fosu and Bless accident on May 25, has passed away.

The blogger was confirmed dead on arrival at the Apam Catholic Hospital, where the surviving victims were sent and later transferred to Accra for urgent medical care.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh