Bishop Obinim has got tongues wagging following his latest comments regarding his comments about church offertory

He has clarified that he only urged his church not to give GH¢5 or GH¢10 as a thanksgiving offering

Many people who commented on the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Bishop Obinim

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The founder of International God's Way Church (IGWC), Bishop Daniel Obinim, has finally spoken out regarding a controversial statement he made in his church some weeks ago about offertory.

In a new video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Adepa TV, Bishop Obinim, who was setting the records straight, said his comments about offering at his church had been misconstrued.

Obinim clarifies his comment on offertory Photo credit: @Bishop Obinim Ministries/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In offering clarity, Bishop Obinim clarified that he does not take offertory at his church in the first place.

He explained that what he meant with his comments was that his congregants should not give GH¢5 or GH¢10 as thanksgiving offering if they want to show appreciation to God.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 views and 39 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions, with some saying that Bishop Obinim's latest comment is clearly an afterthought.

Abdul Razzaq opined:

Only ignorant shallow minded gullible people will follow this man.. tweaa!!

Prince Serebour reacted:

Osofo people can only give what they desire and want to!! U are only misleading and extorting from the poor and ignorant congregation!! Given should come from the heart willingly!!

Thomas Debrah Fosu stated:

Please man of God there is no where in the Bible that tell someone how much money you have to give thanks to God,there is no difference in offering and thanks giving,they all from your heart

Kwame Stephen added:

This man still behave his childish life, have you put money in somebody's pocket?

Pastor cuts short a lady's testimony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor angrily cut short a young lady's testimony in his church.

This was after the young lady shared a testimony of how a man she had met helped her rent a three-bedroom apartment.

This prompted the pastor to probe further into the relationship between the lady and the man.

He got angry at the lady's testimony, angrily grabbed the microphone and beckoned her to leave the altar.

The pastor explained that he does not condone promiscuity.

Source: YEN.com.gh