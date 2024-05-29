Thomas Partey, an Arsenal midfielder, will captain the Black Stars against Mali and the Central African Republic

Black Stars coach Otto Addo disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Some social media have commented on Thomas Partey's new role and the absence of Dede Ayew from the squad

Ghanaian Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named Arsenal player Thomas Partey captain of the senior national team for two matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will play against Mali and the Central African Republic in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Thomas Partey, Dede Ayew and Coach Otto Addo rock elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @gfa

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey will take over as captain in place of Andre Ayew and Richard Ofori, who were left off Otto Addo's 26-man roster for this important match.

The Black Stars will begin training at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on Thursday ahead of their fixtures.

They will play Mali at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6. On June 10, they will return home to welcome the Central African Republic at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana is motivated to win both games and rack up as many points as possible after a rocky start to the qualifying round last year.

Thus far, they have only defeated Comoros by a tiny margin and won only one game against Madagascar.

The Black Stars are currently in fourth place in Group I but can move up as the third and fourth games draw near.

Coach Otto Addo's press conference

Black Stars coach Otto Addo confirmed the exclusion of substantive captain Andre Ayew for the two matches at a press conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Coach Otto Addo names the 26-men squad for the World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has revealed the names of the Ghanaian international players for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghanaians react as Coach Otto Addo names Thomas Partey as captain of the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

t_gyxmah_14 stated:

Partey as captain is a good move...but personally you should have given the captaincy to Djiku

isaackamassah_ stated:

Djiku is my captain best leader we have on the books!

akua_bempomaah stated:

Dziku for the captain next time

45._kenneth stated:

Thomas

capitano6955 stated:

We need our captain back please cocah. Where is a.aywe?

Newforcegh stated:

Djiku is the assistant,Djiku don’t speak English as well.

maame_ephya_selina stated:

#DjikuForBlackStarsCaptain

olandophotography1 stated:

Vamos

Marymacdonaldasare stated:

Let's gooooo

kwamekwakye20 stated:

We will never beat Mali

Slyfotopainting stated:

Nice Sqaud, let's play like a team and not individual. . . . . Go Ghana go BlackstarS

lgp_jnr stated:

Jojo for be our first keeper

enter_poll stated:

He should be the permanent captain and not just for the two matches.However Thomas is reluctant sometimes in giving his all when he’s playing for the National team so I believe bequeathing the captaincy to a much younger,zealous and capable player like kudus will go a long way to affect the team positively

Nhyirabaraywatt stated:

Great leader

Chocomullar stated:

He should be the main captain by now, Dede should be out from the squad forever.

