Ghanaian English Premier League star, Thomas Partey has been spotted on a luxury shopping date

In an online video, the player was presented with a set of high-end watches to make a choice

The video has gained significant traction from netizens as they look forward to his resurgence

Ghanaian player, Thomas Partey was ruled out of the Black Stars squad selected for the ongoing AFCON because of his injury.

The player's injury served as a big blow to the current Arsenal squad, which is constantly rooting to see him back in his midfield role.

A video of him shopping has caused a frenzy online, as many fans are eager to know his fitness status.

Thomas Partey goes watch shopping in London Photo source: Instagram/ThomasPartey5

Thomas Partey picks a watch for his dad

In the video, Thomas Partey was presented with a suitcase full of high-end timepieces for him to make a choice.

The Ghanaian star picked what seems to be an Audemars Piguet watch worth over GH₵ 2 million.

The Arsenal midfielder's father is known to have played a big role in Thomas's career, having sold properties to finance his relocation to Europe.

Netizens react to Thomas Partey's watch

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Thomas Partey's shopping video.

@mnfaridzul said:

Hope he dont get injured trying out the watch

@BrandonD9292 wrote:

Man has more off the field accomplishments than he does for us on the field . The pain

@JabbaBallafc commented:

More watches than appearances this season.

@black_G_zus noted:

This man ain’t kicked a ball since he pulled his hamstring at a gender reveal party. Now he’s not going to kick a ball for us again after fracturing his wrist.

@Don_Eddie14 added:

Mans getting cooked for helping his parents?

Thomas Partey and partner welcomes new baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey and his model girlfriend Janine Mackson have welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

The news of the football star's child excited scores of fans who took to social media to share in his joy.

