Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has been called up for the Black Stars' upcoming games against Mali and Central African Republic

His team, West Ham United, have celebrated his call-up by sharing a photo and congratulating him on social media

The post has triggered many reactions from the player's admirers

English Premier League side West Ham United FC are excited for their midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, for his latest Black Stars call-up.

Ghana faces Mali and Central African Republic on June 6 and 10, respectively, in a 2026 World Cup qualifiers doubleheader.

Coach Otto Addo has released his squad list for all the important games, including Kudus in midfield.

Mohammed Kudus is being celebrated by West Ham for his Black Stars call-up Photo source: @westham

Source: Getty Images

Following the list's release, West Ham's social media have celebrated Kudus' call-up and congratulated him.

Sharing a photo of Kudus, the team congratulated the player for his call-up while calling him their 'Starboy for Ghana'.

"Our Starboy for the @blackstarsofghana_ . Congrats on the call-up, Mo ," the caption read.

See below for the Instagram post:

Reactions to Kudus' Black Stars call-up

The post shared by West Ham triggered massive reactions from fans with varying opinions. For many of them, Ghana had no choice but to call Kudus who completed the most dribbles in the EPL in the season.

mawunyokorley said:

If we don’t call him, who would we call?

akua_bempomaah said:

Our Pride.If we don't call you aa, who we go call

wisekingsolomonii said:

Star Boy! Ghana Boy!! Kudos to Kudus for the call-up.

yoo_pharaoh_beatz said:

Which one be Congrats Again If they no call star Boy. Who they go call ??

hoi1234574354634 said:

Kudus is the biggest African player in the world, and he plays for us how on earth ☠️❤️ most West Ham thing ever.

Dede Ayew dropped from the Black Stars squad

Meanwhile, Black Stars captain André 'Dede' Ayew was not called up by coach Otto Addo for the World Cup qualifiers.

The coach indicated that he had spoken with Dede Ayew and shared his reasons for 'dropping' him.

The news sparked massive debate online as many claimed Dede had had a successful season at his club, Le Havre, where he has been scoring some spectacular goals.

Source: YEN.com.gh