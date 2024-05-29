The Black Stars coach has released his preferred set of players for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers games

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on holiday in Ghana, was rumoured to be on the list

Despite the trending rumours, Hudson-Odoi will not feature in Ghana's upcoming games

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Former Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi rejected Ghana's invitation to feature him in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The player is currently on holiday in Ghana after a successful first stint with his new club, Nottingham Forest.

Reports indicated that the player had finally accepted to play for the Black Stars.

Callum Hudson-Odoi. Photo source: X/Calteck

Source: Twitter

Otto Addo to name Callum Hudson-Odoi

Black Stars new coach, Otto Addo, arrived in Ghana earlier this week to name Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers game against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The coach released the list of players in a press briefing in Accra on May 29. The list was without Callum Hudson-Odoi despite reports that he had finally accepted to play for Ghana.

The rumours have cast a huge confusion about Callum Hudson-Odoi's involvement in the Black Stars.

Sports analyst Fentuo Tahiru shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

Last time I checked, Hudson-Odoi’s nationality switch had not yet been completed, mostly due to reluctance from the player's side. Making up his mind now doesn’t mean he’s ready to join the team immediately.

Scores of Ghanaians are hopeful that Callum Hudson-Odoi's name will be part of Otto Addo's list. The Nottingham Forest player has represented England at the U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels but has failed to earn a call up to the senior level, making him available for the Black Stars.

Laryea Kingston leaves Starlets' job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Laryea Kingston, the head coach of Ghana's U17 side, the Black Starlets, had resigned.

He is reported to have abandoned the team after Black Starlets lost bitterly to Burkina Faso, missing out on a chance to play at the finals. The team later lost to Nigeria, missing out on the chance to win bronze.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh