Otto Addo has released Ghana's new squad to face Mali and Central African Republic in June

The coach's new list was without six top names and featured two new fresh legs

Scores of fans have shared their thoughts on social media after the list dropped

The Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers double header against Mali and Central African Republic has dropped.

The Black Stars will face Mali on June 6 at Bamako's Stade 26 Mars and the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named the players to represent Ghana in the upcoming games.

Otto Addo and his Black Stars' debutants Photo source: X/OwurakuAmpofo, X/GhanaBlackStars

Coach Otto Addo shakes up Black Stars squad

Ghana's new coach, Otto Addo, left six players out of the Black Stars squad for the World Cup Qualifiers.

They include Baba Iddrisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Denis Odoi, and team captain Andre Dede Ayew.

Sports analyst Owuraku Ampofo says the team's win rate is 25 percent without the Black Stars captain.

However, Otto Addo, included new stars Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana, who scored two goals in the Serie A this season and Brandon Thomas Asante, who sits atop West Bromwich Albion's top scorer list, having scored 11 times in 29 games.

Netizens react to Black Stars' new squad

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Otto Addo's new list.

@sark_kobi said:

We look good on paper, it's just left with the field

@namedeman wrote:

One of the ayew out now the other one . Or maybe coz there’s no Inaki hell play like we have smtg to live for . I’m seeing fresh faces I’m intrigued

@_elikplim noted:

This looks solid. Team unity should be the next target

@ofori_highest commented:

Landlord in the mud. Still the vice dey

@classelneny added:

This Ghana team getting more and more talents. The Right to Dream -> Nordsjælland pipeline has delivered so many players. Ibrahim Osman, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Mumin, etc etc.

Callum Hudson-Odoi left out

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Calum Hudson Odoi, who refused to join Ghana's squad for the World Cup in 2022, had finally accepted a place in Otto Addo's team.

Despite the trending rumours, Otto Addo named the new list without the Nottingham Forest and former Chelsea star.

