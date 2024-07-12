A legendary Colombian striker believes Lionel Messi has lost his fear factor, and his nation can exploit that in the 2024 Copa America final

Adolfo Valencia, who made 38 appearances for Los Cafeteros , believes Nestor Lorenzo's charges can upset Messi and Argentina

Colombia's sole Copa America win came in 2001, and have not lost a game since February 2022, ironically a 1-0 loss to Messi's side

Lionel Messi has been brutally told he is no longer 'who he used to be' ahead of the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia.

The empyrean playmaker is looking forward to helping La Albiceleste win a second successive South American championship on Monday, July 15 (12:00 GMT).

Lionel Messi will have the opportunity to win a second Copa America trophy when Argentina face Colombia in this year's final. Photos by Buda Mendes, Luis Acosta and Maddie Meyer.

Source: Getty Images

Having led his home country to glory at the 2021 Copa and the 2022 World Cup, Messi could go out on a high by inspiring Lionel Scaloni's men to three straight major tournament successes.

It took him a while, but the Inter Miami star finally got up and running at this year’s Copa America with a goal in Argentina's semi-final victory over Canada, per Al Jazeera.

However, in their path is Colombia, who are on a national record 28-game unbeaten run, as noted by The Analyst.

Los Cafeteros have been arguably the most outstanding team in the competition thus far, overcoming a tricky group featuring Brazil, Costa Rica, and Paraguay.

The 2001 Copa champions then smashed Panama 5-0 in the quarter-finals before edging Uruguay in an ill-tempered game.

Colombia has conceded just twice throughout the competition and is firing on all cylinders, with captain James Rodriguez in scorching form.

Colombia legend critiques Lionel Messi

These statistics and accompanying performances have convinced legendary striker Adolfo Valencia of Colombia's chances in the final.

Citing Messi's waning influence and form due to age, Valencia reckons that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could be a weakness Nestor Lorenzo’s team could exploit.

"He is no longer the Messi we were used to seeing at Barcelona, who could get past six or seven players. He has lost speed and strength over the years, the 56-year-old told TyC Sports, as quoted by Albiceleste Talk.

"That is an advantage we have to try to exploit. Without taking away from everything he has done, Messi can now be marked by anyone."

Messi, Rodriguez among frontrunners for MVP prize

Throughout the ongoing tournament in the United States, several players have captivated audiences with their performances.

Among the frontrunners are Lionel Messi and James Rodriguez, set to face off in the final.

