Champions League winners Real Madrid will lock horns against Europa League champions Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday

The Spanish powerhouse will lose one of their instrumental midfielders to injury after he collided with a teammate during their final training session

The reigning La Liga champions will be without seasoned defender David Alaba, who is still recovering from an ACL injury he sustained last year

Real Madrid's buildup to the UEFA Super Cup final, their first fixture of the 2024-25 season, has not started well.

The season's first chance at European success will unfold on Wednesday evening when Los Blancos take on Atalanta BC in Warsaw for the UEFA Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti’s frustration was palpable, as he visibly reacted to the loss of a key player just before the important game. Credit: @themadridzone/ Ira L. Black (Getty).

Last season, the Spanish giants secured their 15th Champions League title, further enhancing their impressive trophy haul.

Meanwhile, their Italian opponents pulled off a surprising victory over a previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

Real Madrid rocked by midfield injury blow

However, during Real Madrid’s final training session before the showdown with Atalanta, Eduardo Camavinga sustained a knee injury in a clash with teammate and fellow French international Aurelien Tchouameni, per Diario AS.

Football Espana has confirmed that while the injury is not severe, it will keep Camavinga out of the match in Warsaw.

The report also indicates that Camavinga will have more medical evaluations on Thursday to determine his recovery schedule.

Although losing the dynamic French midfielder is a blow for Carlo Ancelotti, the injury’s lack of severity provides some reassurance.

Ancelotti's reaction to Camavinga's injury spotted

This development could make Ancelotti’s lineup decisions easier for Wednesday, with Tchouameni, Luka Modric, and either Federico Valverde or Jude Bellingham likely to make up Real Madrid’s midfield.

How Real Madrid could line up against Atalanta

Aside from veteran defender David Alaba, who remains out with an ACL injury, and Camavinga, who is dealing with a minor knock from training, Real Madrid’s starting lineup in Warsaw is set to include Kylian Mbappé.

The star forward has fully rejoined the squad following his break after Euro 2024.

Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham are also expected to be included in the lineup, with Carlo Ancelotti likely opting for a mostly full-strength team.

Despite Ancelotti's high praise for rising stars Endrick and Arda Güler leading up to the UEFA Super Cup, they are anticipated to start on the bench, per Sports Mole.

Meanwhile, Joan Martinez has sustained an ACL injury that will likely sideline him for most of the 2024/25 season.

Real Madrid poised to make history

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that if Real Madrid triumph in the UEFA Super Cup, they will make history as the team with the most victories in the competition, claiming their sixth title, per Madrid Universal.

Currently tied with FC Barcelona and AC Milan at five wins each, Real Madrid have the chance to surpass their eternal rivals and secure a record sixth trophy.

A victory would make Carlo Ancelotti the most successful coach in UEFA Super Cup history, surpassing Pep Guardiola, with whom he is currently tied at four wins each.

