Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has been adjudged the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Player of the Tournament

The list was compiled by Whoscored.com, the largest detailed football statistics website covering Europe's top 5 leagues

With five goals in nine games, Mohammed Kudus edged past top stars like Atalanta's Ademola Lookman

Ghanaian and West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus has been named Europa League Player of the Tournament by Whoscored.com.

The West Ham forward beat top stars like Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, who registered an explosive performance with Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen in the European Cup final.

This crowns an already impressive first stint with West Ham in both the English Premier League and Europa League for the Ghanaian.

Kudus in Europa Team of the season

Whoscored.com, the largest detailed football statistics website covering Europe's top five leagues, has unveiled the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League team of the season.

Having scored five goals in nine appearances in the Europa League for West Ham, Mohammed Kudus, this season's player of the tournament, also makes it into the top 11.

Other players named in the Europ top 11 include Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Ademola Lookman, whose performance won Atalanta the European trophy and made him the first player to score a hatrick in a European Cup final.

Netizens react to Kudus' milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mohammed Kudus's new Europa milestone.

Kudus misses out on EPL player of the season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the English Premiere League had announced the eight nominees for the Young Player of the Season award.

Kudus didn't make the shortlist, despite his impressive stint crowned with an explosive overhead kick goal against Manchester City on the final matchday.

Cole Palmer, Chlesea's attacker and clear favourite to win the award an attacker, is leading the list following an incredible season for the Blues.

