Mikel Arteta believes it would be "a positive thing" if Bukayo Saka aspired to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable career achievements

The England international has been in sensational form this season, contributing 18 goals and assists in as many appearances for the Gunners

The 23-year-old winger has found the net in each of his last three matches, showcasing his growing influence in Arteta's squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shed light on how Bukayo Saka is drawing inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic playing style during his Manchester United days.

Ronaldo, known for his electrifying pace, technical brilliance, and goal-scoring prowess, established himself as one of the most lethal wingers in the world during his first stint at United.

Mikel Arteta has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's inspirational effect on Gunners forward Bukayo Saka. Photos: Alex Pantling/Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

His incredible tally of goals and assists played a key role in propelling the Red Devils to dominance on both domestic and European fronts.

Saka, currently one of the best players in the Premier League, is following a similar trajectory.

His dazzling displays on Arsenal's right-wing have earned him comparisons to the Portuguese legend, with his ability to influence games with goals, assists, and relentless attacking play.

Arteta urges Saka to emulate Ronaldo

Arteta highlighted Saka's ambition to reach the same level of dominance as Ronaldo. Speaking to the media, the Arsenal boss said via TNT Sports.

"You see when Cristiano started his career, when he joined Manchester United, the first few seasons, people probably didn’t expect him to be able to do that.

But it was about his mentality, his work ethic, how he developed his skill, his chemistry with his team, and to play in a team that has the capacity to be dominant is very important, so I think he has got that context, and he is aiming for that. I think it’s a positive thing.

Ronaldo's amongst the GOATs

Ronaldo, who signed with Manchester United as an 18-year-old in 2003, has claimed the Ballon d'Or five times, recognising him as one of the world's greatest players in history.

The Portuguese icon is also a five-time Champions League winner and holds the record as the all-time leading scorer in Europe’s premier club competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh