US-based Ghanaian commentator Twene Jonas has joined the conversation surrounding Kofi Adoma Nwanwani’s recent video.

He wished the journalist a speedy recovery from the severe eye injuries he suffered during a shooting incident in Dormaa.

The video reflects ongoing public interest in Kofi Adoma’s health and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas, known for his controversial views, has weighed in on the discussions sparked by renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's recent viral video.

In a recent video, Twene Jonas expressed well wishes for Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, hoping for his swift recovery as he continues to deal with serious eye injuries sustained during a shooting incident at a festival in Dormaa a few months ago.

Twene Jonas also commended the journalist’s wife, Miracle Adoma, for supporting her husband and not abandoning him in his time of need.

According to him, many women would have left their husbands if they were in a similar situation, and that she stays solidly behind her husband speaks volumes about the type of woman she is.

"Every man in this world who is not married should pray they will get a wife like Kofi Adoma's wife. If it were any another Ghanaian lady, she would have left Kofi Adoma and followed another man. With most women, even when you are fully abled, they still leave you, so Kofi Adoma is truly blessed that even in his situation, his wife is still by his side supporting him back to full health," he said.

In the video, Twene Jonas goes on to tell Kofi Adoma that when he is finally in full health, he should preach the good news of urging the government to equip hospitals in the country with the necessary infrastructure to aid those who may find themselves in similar situations but may not have the funds to travel abroad for help.

Twene Jonas' remarks about Kofi Adoma stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

davepong2 said:

"I am beginning to like this guy! Except that the insults is too much! Apart from that he makes a lot of sense"

PAAKWESIBOADI said:

"John Mahama will regret for choosing presidency table"

Gilbertopokuagy59 said:

"This IGP will not rest under Twene Jonas 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 more fire bro"

BabaDc11 said:

"Forget about the insults; this guy always spits the facts"

Messiah said:

"Please speak for Pinamang, she also needs help🥺🥺"

Gen Manuel Agyanim Boateng said:

"This is the only time I have seen this guy talking sense"

Owusuafriyie20 said:

"I had a dream last night taking selfie 🤳 with Twene Jonas in USA"

Kofi Adoma and his wife, Miracle Adoma, addressed his health condition during a press conference. Photo credit: @ameyawtv | Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Angel FM CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Miracle Adoma, the wife of journalist Kofi Adoma, criticised Angel FM CEO Vincent Opare over his response to her husband's condition.

She accused the CEO of prioritising the station’s image over Kofi Adoma’s health and recovery following the shooting incident.

Her comments sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians across social media platforms.

