The top 25 richest gangsters of all time: How much are/were they worth?

They say that crime does not pay. Well, this statement is somewhat controversial because the richest gangsters of all time are known for accumulating large sums of cash. These criminals are known for fraud, money laundering, and dealing in illegal substances. Discover who they are and much more about their lives.

Leona Helmsley, Carlos Enrique Lehder Rivas, and Adnan Khashoggi are among the richest gangsters of all time. Photo: Keith Bedford, Bettmann, Michael Brennan (modified by author)

This list is strictly based on the net worth of the richest gangsters of all time. It may be subjective because some famous criminals' net worth is not known in the public domain. Find out how these infamous offenders became wealthy. Some of them are serving prison sentences, others have been released, some are late, and others are fugitives.

Overview of the richest gangsters of all time

Ranking Name Alleged net worth 1 Leona Helmsley $5 billion 2 Carlos Lehder $2.7 billion 3 Griselda Blanco $2 billion 4 Adnan Khashoggi $2 billion 5 Frank Costello $1 billion 6 Joaquín Guzmán (El Chapo) $1 billion 7 Jho Low $150 million 8 Al Capone $100 million 9 Bugsy Siegel $100 million 10 Rayful Edmond $50 million 11 John Gotti $30 million 12 Paul Castellano $20 million 13 Frank Abagnale $10 million 14 Ephren Taylor $10 million 15 John Gotti Jr $10 million 16 Hector "Junior" Pagan $1 million 17 Freeway Rick Ross $1 million 18 Michael Franzese $1 million 19 Big Meech $500,000 20 Nicky Barnes $500,000 21 Lee D'Avanzo $500,000 22 Sammy Gravano $500,000 23 Frank Lucas $500,000 24 Charles Manson $400,000 25 Mary Kay Letourneau $400,000

Richest gangsters of all time

The wealthiest criminals on record acquired their fortunes through a combination of criminal activities and professional pursuits. Check out who they are below.

25. Mary Kay Letourneau - $400,000

Mary Letourneau, her fiance Vili Fualaau, and their two children drive along the beach from their home in the Seattle suburb of Normandy Park, WA. Photo: Ron Wurzer/Getty Images

Full name: Mary Kay Letourneau

Mary Kay Letourneau Date of birth: 30 January 1962

30 January 1962 Date of death: 6 July 2020

6 July 2020 Age at death: 58 years

58 years Place of birth: Des Moines, Washington, USA

Mary Kay Letourneau was a sex offender. She was a teacher who was notorious for having sexual relationships with her underage students. She pleaded guilty in 1997 to two counts of felony. She was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child. At the time of her death, Mary Kay Letourneau's net worth was alleged to be $400,000. She died of cancer.

24. Charles Manson - $400,000

Charles Manson, the man who murdered Sharon Tate, at California Medical Facility, Vacaville, Solano County, California. Photo: Albert Foster/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Full name: Charles Milles Maddox

Charles Milles Maddox Date of birth: 12 November 1934

12 November 1934 Date of death: 19 November 2017

19 November 2017 Age at death: 83 years

83 years Place of birth: Bakersfield, California, USA

Charles Manson was a criminal, cult leader, and musician. He led the Manson Family, a cult based in California. He was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of seven people. Charles Manson's net worth was $400,000 when he died.

23. Frank Lucas - $500,000

Frank Lucas sighting on in New York City, NY. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Full name: Frank Lucas

Frank Lucas Date of birth: 9 September 1930

9 September 1930 Date of death: 30 May 2019

30 May 2019 Age at death: 88 years

88 years Place of birth: La Grange, North Carolina, USA

Frank Lucas dealt with illegal addictive substances and was an organised crime boss. He was probably earning hundreds of millions of dollars when his criminal operations were at their height. Frank Lucas' net worth was about $500,000 when he died in 2019.

22. Sammy Gravano - $500,000

John Gotti enters the Brooklyn Federal courthouse with Sammy "The Bull" Gravano (right) in New York City. Photo: Yvonne Hemsey/Liaison

Full name: Sammy Gravano

Sammy Gravano Date of birth: 12 March 1945

12 March 1945 Age: 78 years old as of (2024)

78 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Sammy Gravano joined the Cosa Nostra crime family at 23. Did you know he was a former boss of the New York City-based Gambino crime family? He committed offences such as hijacking, theft, and armed robbery.

He is known for helping the Federal Bureau of Investigation to bring down John Gotti. He served his jail term and has since been released. Sammy Gravano's net worth is $500,000.

21. Lee D'Avanzo - $500,000

Full name: Lee D'Avanzo

Lee D'Avanzo Year of birth: 1969

1969 Age: 55 years (as of 2024)

Lee D'Avanz was the head of the New Springville Boys, who functioned under the Bonnano and Colombo Crime families. In 2020, he was sentenced to 64 months in prison for multiple firearms possession. Lee D'Avanzo's net worth is $500,000.

20. Nicky Barnes - $500,000

Barnes is reputed to be a kingpin in the narcotics racket. Photo: Jim Hughes/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Full name: Leroy Nicholas Barnes

Leroy Nicholas Barnes Date of birth: 15 October 1933

15 October 1933 Date of death: 18 June 2012

18 June 2012 Age at death: 78 years

78 years Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

Nicholas Barnes was a crime boss active in the 1970s. He formed The Council, a seven-man organised crime that controlled a huge part of the drug trade in the Harlem area of New York City. Nicky Barnes' net worth was over $50 million at the height of his career. His worth reduced to $500 thousand at the time of his death.

19. Big Meech - $500,000

Full name: Demetrius Edward Flenory Sr.

Demetrius Edward Flenory Sr. Date of birth: 21 June 1968

21 June 1968 Age: 55 years old (as of March 2024)

55 years old (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Big Meech is a convicted drug dealer known for running the Black Mafia family. He pleaded guilty to charges of drug trafficking and money laundering in 2005 and was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Big Meech's net worth is $500 thousand. It was about $100 million at the peak of is career.

18. Michael Franzese - $1 million

Full name: Michael Franzese Grillo

Michael Franzese Grillo Date of birth: 27 May 1951

27 May 1951 Age: 72 years (as of 2024)

72 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Michael Franzese is a former mobster and the captain of the Colombo crime family. He was indicted on 14 counts of racketeering, extortion, and counterfeiting. This resulted in a 10-year prison sentence and a restitution of $14 million. Michael Franzese's net worth is about $1 million.

17. Freeway Rick Ross - $1 million

This file photo shows convicted dealer Freeway Rick Ross. Photo: Patrick Tehan/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Full name: Ricky Donnell Ross

Ricky Donnell Ross Date of birth: 26 January 1960

26 January 1960 Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)

64 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Terrell, Texas, USA

Freeway Rick Ros is a convicted drug trafficker who ran a massive drug empire in Los Angeles. At the peak of his career, he raked in $3 million daily, and his peak net worth was $600 million. He was sentenced to life in prison. He appealed the court's decision and was released in 2009 after 20 years in jail. Freeway Rick Ros' net worth is $1 million.

16. Hector "Junior" Pagan - $1 million

Full name: Hector Junior Pagan

Hector Junior Pagan Year of birth: 1967

1967 Age: 57 years (as of March 2024)

57 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Hector Junior Pagan is a former associate of the Bonnano crime family. The family is among the richest crime organisations in the world. He has been in and out of prison for his involvement in mob life. Hector Pagan's net worth is about $1 million.

15. John Gotti Jr - $10 million

Full name: John Angelo Gotti

John Angelo Gotti Date of birth: 14 February 1964

14 February 1964 Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)

60 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA

John Gotti Jr is a former mobster known for being the boss of the Gambino family between 1992 and 1999. He took over after his father, John Gambino, was sentenced to prison. He was charged with four racketeering charges that ended in mistrials because no conviction was made. He is no longer associated with crime. John Gotti Jr's net worth is $10 million.

14. Ephren Taylor - $10 million

Full name: Ephren Taylor

Ephren Taylor Date of birth: 17 July 1982

17 July 1982 Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)

41 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: USA

Ephren Taylor is a businessman who obtained wealth mainly from fraudulent operations. He has since gone on to become a successful entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. Ephren Taylor's net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

13. Frank Abagnale - $10 million

Frank Abagnale, a security expert for the FBI, poses for a photograph following an interview in London, U.K. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Full name: Frank William Abagnale Jr

Frank William Abagnale Jr Date of birth: 27 April 1948

27 April 1948 Age: 75 years (as of March 2024)

75 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA

Frank Abagnale is a security consultant. Frank Abagnale's net worth at the height of his career was $10 million. He is infamous for his history as a former impostor with more than eight identities. He was arrested and served a 10-year prison sentence between 1970 and 1980.

12. Paul Castellano - $20 million

Paul Castellano (in a grey coat) is photographed outside the US Federal Courthouse in Manhattan, arriving for The Commission trial. Photo: Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images

Full name: Constantino Paul Castellano

Constantino Paul Castellano Date of birth: 26 June 1915

26 June 1915 Date of death: 16 December 1985

16 December 1985 Age at death: 70 years

70 years Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

Paul Castellano was a mafia boss who died in 1985. He was the head of the Gambino crime family, one of the richest criminal organisations after Carlo Gambino. Paul Castellano's net worth was $20 million at the time of his death.

11. John Gotti - $30 million

John Gotti (centre) is escorted by an unidentified man through the crowds outside court. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: John Joseph Gotti Jr.

John Joseph Gotti Jr. Date of birth: 27 October 1940

27 October 1940 Date of death: 10 June 2002

10 June 2002 Age at death: 61 years

61 years Place of birth: St. John Cemetery, Queens, New York City, USA

John Gotti was the boss of New York's Gambino crime family. He was convicted of numerous criminal offences in 1992. He passed away in 2002 at 61. At the time of his death, John Gotti's net worth was about $30 million.

10. Rayful Edmond - $50 million

Full name: Rayful Edmond III

Rayful Edmond III Date of birth: 26 November 1964

26 November 1964 Age: 59 years (as of March 2024)

59 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Washington, DC, USA

Rayful Edmond is a former drug lord who is ranked among the top 10 richest gangsters in the world. He was well-known in the '80s. He was arrested in 1989 and sentenced to two life terms, although he later struck a deal with law enforcement officers to become a government informant. Rayful Edmond's net worth is about $50 million.

9. Bugsy Siegel - $100 million

Bugsy Siegel is shown after being taken from his luxurious Holmby Hills home for questioning in Los Angeles about the gangland slaying of Harry Schachter. Photo: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Full name: Bugsy Siegel

Bugsy Siegel Date of birth: 28 February 1906

28 February 1906 Date of death: 20 June 1947

20 June 1947 Age at death: 47 years

47 years Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Busy Siegel was a mobster who led one of the most feared criminal gangs of his time. Siegel, who was influential in the National Crime Syndicate, died in 1947. Bugsy Siegel's net worth was about $100 million when he died.

8. Al Capone - $100 million

These photos of Al Capone were made by the Bureau of identification of the Chicago police department, immediately after his arrest. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: Alphonse Gabriel Capone

Alphonse Gabriel Capone Date of birth: 17 January 1899

17 January 1899 Date of death: 25 January 1947

25 January 1947 Age of death: 48 years

48 years Place of birth: New York City, USA

Al Capone was the boss of Chicago Outfit, an organised crime syndicate. He was charged with possessing a concealed weapon and tax evasion, leading to an 11-year sentence. Al Capone's net worth was about $100 million at death. He allegedly forgot where he stashed his riches shortly before his death.

7. Jho Low - $150 million

Jho Low speaks onstage during The New York Times Health For Tomorrow Conference at Mission Bay Conference Centre at UCSF in San Francisco, California. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Full name: Low Taek Jho

Low Taek Jho Date of birth: 4 November 1981

4 November 1981 Age : 42 years (as of March 2024)

: 42 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: George Town, Penang, Malaysia

Jho Low is a Malaysian fugitive businessman and criminal. He is one of the top 10 richest gangsters in the world in 2024. He is a wanted man for allegedly masterminding a global scheme that embezzled $4.5 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Jho Low's net worth is about $150 million.

6. Joaquín Guzmán (El Chapo) - $1 billion

Joaquin Guzman (centre) is escorted by Mexican security forces at a Navy hangar in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Full name: Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera

Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera Date of birth: 4 April 1957

4 April 1957 Age: 66 years (as of 2024)

66 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: La Tuna, Badiraguato Municipality, Sinaloa, Mexico

Joaquín Guzmán, famously known as El Chapo, is a former drug kingpin. He is known as the former Sinaloa Drug Cartel head who masterminded a large-scale drug trafficking syndicate between Mexico and the USA.

Guzmán was nabbed in 2014. He escaped from prison in 2015 and was re-arrested in 2016. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. El Chapo's peak net worth was $1 billion dollars before his arrest.

5. Frank Costello - $1 billion

Frank Costello testifies before the Senate Interstate and Foreign Commerce Subcommittee in Washington DC. Photo: George Tames/New York Times Co./Getty Images

Full name: Francesco Castiglia

Francesco Castiglia Date of birth: 26 January 1891

26 January 1891 Date of death: 18 February 1973

18 February 1973 Age at death: 82 years

82 years Place of birth: Cassano allo Ionio, Italy

Frank Costello was one of the billionaire gangsters in the world. He was an Italian-American Mafia leader. Frank Costello's net worth peaked at $1 billion at the time of his death in 1973. He ran one of the wealthiest crime organisations, which generated $60 billion in revenue at its peak.

4. Adnan Khashoggi - $2 billion

Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi in his Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City, USA. Photo: Michael Brennan/Getty Images

Full name: Adnan Khashoggi

Adnan Khashoggi Date of birth: 25 July 1935

25 July 1935 Died: 6 June 2017

6 June 2017 Age at death: 81 years

81 years Place of birth: Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Adnan Khashoggi was a Saudi Arabian businessman who was once listed as the world's richest person in the '80s. His peak net worth was $4 billion. He was involved in bribery scandals and was later arrested for racketeering and concealing funds.

He was detained for three months and later acquitted by a federal jury. Adnan Khashoggi's net worth was about $2 billion when he died.

3. Griselda Blanco - $2 billion

Full name: Griselda Blanco Restrepo

Griselda Blanco Restrepo Date of birth: 14 February 1943

14 February 1943 Date of death: 3 September 2012

3 September 2012 Age at death: 69 years

69 years Place of birth: Cartagena, Bolivar, Colombia

Griselda Blanco from Colombia was commonly known as the Black Widow. Although late, she ranked among the richest female gangsters in the world in 2024. She trafficked illegal substances in the Medellín Cartel and was sentenced to 10 years in prison before being murdered in 2012. Griselda Blanco's net worth was about $2 billion when she died.

2. Carlos Lehder - $2.7 billion

Carlos Lehder waving in Colombia and his mugshot. Photo: Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho, Bettmann

Full name: Carlos Enrique Lehder Rivas

Carlos Enrique Lehder Rivas Date of birth: 7 September 1949

7 September 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

74 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Armenia, Colombia

Carlos Lehder is a former German-Colombian drug lord. The co-founder of the Medellín Cartel is ranked among the richest criminals in the world. The cartel ran a massive illegal substance distribution syndicate in the Bahamas. He served a 33-year prison sentence in the USA and was released in 2020. Carlos Lehder's net worth is $2.7 billion.

1. Leona Helmsley - $5 billion

According to reports, Helmsley died at age 87 of heart failure at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut. Photo: Keith Bedford/Getty Images

Full name: Lena Mindy Rosenthal

Lena Mindy Rosenthal Date of birth: 4 July 1920

4 July 1920 Died: 20 August 2007

20 August 2007 Age at death: 87 years

87 years Place of birth: Marbletown, New York, USA

Leona Helmsley, alias Queen of Mean, is known as the wealthiest and biggest gangster in the world today, even though she is deceased. She was a condominium broker and the wife of Harry Helms Helmsley, a multimillionaire real estate investor.

In the late 80s, Leona was convicted of federal income tax evasion. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison but her term was reduced to 19 months. She also did two months of house arrest. Leona Helmsley's net worth was about $5 billion when she passed away.

What is Frank Lucas' net worth today?

Frank Lucas' net worth was $500 thousand when he died in 2019. His net worth today is not known because he is deceased.

Who is the biggest gangster in India?

The biggest Indian gangsters include Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, Arun Gawli, Ashwin Naik, Varadarajan Mudaliar, Karim Lala, Haji Mastan, Abu Salem, Ravi Pujari, and Ejaz Lakdawala.

Who was the biggest gangster?

The biggest gangsters in the world include Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, Carlo Gambino, Bugsy Siegel, and Vincent Gigante.

Who is the richest gangster in the world?

Leona Helmsley, alias Queen of Mean, is known as the wealthiest gangster in the world. She was worth about $5 billion when she died in 2007.

Who is the world's no.1 gangster?

The world's biggest gangsters and mobsters include Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, Carlo Gambino, Bugsy Siegel, and Vincent Gigante.

Who is the most powerful gangster alive today?

Joaquín Guzmán, alias El Chapo, is arguably the most powerful gangster alive today. He is known as the former Sinaloa Drug Cartel head who masterminded a large-scale drug trafficking syndicate between Mexico and the USA. His activities are limited because he is in prison.

The richest gangsters of all time amassed plenty of wealth and cash from conducting illegal activities. Most of them were arrested and convicted. Some are alive, while others are deceased.

