Angola coach Pedro Goncalves insists his team won't underestimate Ghana ahead of the qualifiers

The Palancas Negras enjoyed a good Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year

Ghana suffered a second successive group stage elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations in January

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves remains confident of making a return to the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of the commencement of the qualifiers for the 2025 edition.

The Sable Antelopes gave a good account of themselves at the tournament in Ivory Coast early this year, surprisingly reaching the quarter-finals before they were eliminated by the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Angola have been handed a tricky draw in the qualifiers for the competition in Morocco next year, where they will have to navigate around Ghana, Sudan and Niger in Group F.

“We believe that Angola has the potential to reach the Final Stage and that is a great goal that we have, which is to be present in all the major national team competitions," he told CAF Online.

"AFCON is a very important competition and we have seen our growth with the national team that revealed our performance in the last edition. Therefore, within our reach and with our resources, we will do everything to excel and be present in Morocco in 2025," he added.

Goncalves respects Ghana's legacy

The Angolan trainer stated Ghana's history at the competition cannot be understated despite recent struggles.

He said:

“They are the third with the best ranking, 4 titles and 24 participations, a very powerful team full of talents and with whom we recently played in the previous AFCON qualification, therefore, we know well the power which, despite ending up little lower than their expectations at the last AFCON, Ghana is still a very powerful team.”

Angola will begin the qualifiers with a trip to Kumasi to face Ghana in September, as reported by Citi Sports.

