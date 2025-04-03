One of the four Ghanaian students implicated in the Lehigh University forgery case has been freed

Otis Opoku was acquitted and discharged because there was not enough evidence to prove that his documents were falsified

However, Otis Opoku is expected to return to Ghana since his admission at the University has been rescinded

Otis Opoku, one of the four former Ghanaian Lehigh University students arrested over forgery has been acquitted and discharged.

The young man was freed by a court judge due to lack of enough evidence, a source who witnessed the hearing told YEN.com.gh.

On Monday, March 31, 2025, Otis and his legal team appeared before the court, where the judge ruled that there was no substantial proof to support the allegations against him.

Michael Weinert, County Prosecutor at the Northampton County Courthouse said Judge Jennifer R Sletvold granted former Lehigh student Otis Opoku’s motion for acquittal.

Former NSMQ star and others arrested in US

In September 2024, a former NSMQ participant whose team won the 2021 contest was arrested in the United States of America (USA) with three other Ghanaian students.

Evans Oppong and his friends including Otis Opoku were accused of falsifying their transcripts and other documents to gain admission to the University.

Their admission was rescinded and they were detained following the incident. Months later, the hearing of one of the students has come to an end.

Otis has been acquitted of all charges and is expected to return to Ghana soon. Meanwhile, the other three students remain arrested.

The boys were unjustly detained

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Perry Addey, a young man who witnessed Otis' hearing, said the students were unjustly detained.

"At the hearing, it became evident that the evidence linking the students to the alleged crimes of forgery and uttering of forged writing was weak. The motion for the charges to be dismissed was granted by Judge Jennifer R. Sletvold based on the fact that there was not enough evidence linking the students to the alleged crimes beyond reasonable doubt.

"The boys were unjustly imprisoned based on allegations of fraudulent transcripts—claims that lacked clear and substantive evidence linking them to any wrongdoing," he said.

Why Otis will soon return to Ghana

Opoku’s lawyer, Evan Hughes, stated that prosecutors presented their arguments during a one-day bench trial. Following their presentation, Hughes filed a motion for acquittal, arguing that the prosecution had failed to substantiate their claims. The judge concurred with this assessment, he added.

A spokesperson for Lehigh University previously stated that the institution had revoked the students' admissions after a review of applications uncovered “clear evidence of serious fraud” in a limited number of cases.

According to Hughes, Opoku’s admission revocation led to the cancellation of his visa, resulting in his detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and an impending deportation to Ghana.

Furthermore, since his admission was rescinded, he will be unable to transfer his academic credits, effectively erasing two to three years of his educational progress, Hughes lamented.

Ghanaian students studying in US increased by 45%

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the number of Ghanaian students studying in the US has risen by 45% for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Ghana was ranked number 18 among countries with students pursuing higher education in the US.

Ghanaian students earned about $9.2 million in scholarships to more than 680 schools in the US.

