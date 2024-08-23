For most athletes, particularly those who reach the pinnacle of football, national allegiance is a straightforward affair

Yet, a few exceptional football players have had the rare opportunity to represent two different nations over their careers

YEN.com.gh takes an in-depth look at the careers of these unique individuals who have switched national teams

International football remains the pinnacle of the sport, a stage where representing one's country transcends the allure of club football.

While club loyalty garners much of the spotlight, the honour of donning the national jersey carries a unique prestige, even if the path to that jersey sometimes winds through unexpected territories.

Such is the case with Mason Greenwood, whose international future has become a topic of heated discussion.

Mason Greenwood to 'ditch' England for Jamaica?

Reports from England suggest that the 22-year-old is poised to make a bold decision—to pivot from his England career and embark on a new chapter with Jamaica.

According to multiple sources, including Goal, the Jamaica Football Federation has formally approached the English Football Association, requesting a transfer of Greenwood's registration to enable him to represent the Reggae Boyz.

The English FA is said to have agreed to this request, setting the process in motion.

In light of this development, YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at six other football stars who, like Greenwood, changed their international allegiances, trading one national jersey for another as they sought to redefine their careers on the global stage.

5. Geoffrey Kondogbia

Kondogbia's roots trace back to the Central African Republic, though the midfielder was born and raised in France.

His international football journey saw him don the French colours at every youth level, and he even made appearances for the senior national team, though only in friendly matches, per the BBC.

However, Kondogbia has since revealed that his true desire was never to play for France.

4. Wilfred Zaha (England to Ivory Coast)

Zaha, born in the Ivory Coast, moved to London at the age of four, making him eligible to represent both countries.

According to Football London, he rose through England's football ranks, even earning appearances for the senior national team.

However, in 2017, the West African nation successfully persuaded the Crystal Palace legend to switch allegiances, leading him to represent his birth nation on the international stage.

3. Thiago Motta (Brazil to Italy)

Thiago Motta, the now Juventus manager who previously played for Brazil in the 2003 CONCACAF Gold Cup, is another example of a player changing nationalities.

He later expressed a desire to represent Italy, leveraging his eligibility through his Italian paternal grandfather.

However, FIFA only permits one nationality switch for players, excluding those who have already appeared in senior international matches.

As a result, Motta’s eligibility to switch was limited by his prior senior appearances.

2. Diego Costa (Brazil to Spain)

Diego Costa is a unique case of a player switching nationalities for strategic reasons.

After representing Brazil twice in 2013, it became clear he wasn't likely to make their World Cup squad.

When Spain, where he had lived and played since 2007, offered him the chance to be their striker, Costa couldn't resist the opportunity and made the switch to the then-reigning world champions.

1. Declan Rice (Republic of Ireland to England)

The Arsenal midfielder, born in England but eligible through his Irish grandparents, started his international career with Ireland's U-17 team and even made appearances for the senior squad.

However, when England came calling, he appealed to FIFA to switch allegiances.

After FIFA approved his request, the former West Ham captain has now become a mainstay in the Three Lions set-up.

