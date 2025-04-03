American President Donald Trump slapped a 10% tax on imports from Ghana as part of a global crackdown

The US will start charging the 10% on April 5 while higher duties for certain countries will start on April 9

In 2024, the US' total goods trade with Ghana was $2.1 billion while exports to Ghana were $967.3 million

Ghana has been caught up in a global tariff crackdown by US President Donald Trump.

On April 2, Trump slapped a 10% tax on imports from Ghana. This was part of a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries in response to what he called an economic emergency.

This has been described as a historic tax hike that could disrupt the global order.

Items from about 60 trade partners that the US described as the 'worst offenders', would face higher rates. These partners include the European Union and China.

BBC reported that Trump described this as payback for unfair trade policies.

The White House said the US would start charging the 10% tariffs on April 5, with the higher duties for certain nations starting on April 9.

"Today we are standing up for the American worker and we are finally putting America first," Trump said.

About Ghana's trade with the US

According to the US trade office, total goods trade with Ghana was $2.1 billion in 2024.

US goods exports to Ghana in 2024 were $967.3 million, up 12.3% from 2023 while US goods imports from Ghana in 2024 were $1.2 billion, down 28.0% from 2023.

The US goods trade deficit with Ghana was $204.4 million in 2024, a 73.3% increase over 2023.

The US imports over $200 million worth of cocoa products from Ghana.

Which countries have Trump's tariffs hit hardest?

There is a new 34% tariff on goods from China, on top of an existing 20% levy. This brought total duties to at least 54%.

Japan and India have been slapped with tariff rates of 24% and 26% respectively. Goods from Vietnam and Cambodia will be hit with 46% and 49% respectively.

Higher levies will also fall on much smaller nations, with products from the southern African country of Lesotho facing 50%.

How Trump's tariffs will impact China

YEN.com.gh also reported that China's export-driven economy is particularly sensitive to changes in international trade. Trade between it and the US, the world's two largest economies, is vast.

According to Beijing's customs data, sales of Chinese goods to the US last year totalled more than $500 billion, which was 16.4% of the country's exports.

US export duties also threaten to harm China's fragile economic recovery as it struggles with a long-running debt crisis in the property sector and persistently low consumption.

Beijing had sought to slow its downturn with broad fiscal stimulus last year, but an intensified trade war will likely mean China cannot peg its hopes for strong economic growth this year on its exports, which reached record highs in 2024.

