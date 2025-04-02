Nigerian vial sensation VeryDarkMan has visited Ghana again after his recent stint with Sarkodie in Ghana

Several videos of the viral figure's moments in the Northern Region have emerged online but the details of his trip are unknown

Scores of netizens were excited about the controversial Nigerian online personality's openness as he interacted with some admirers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nigerian sensation VeryDarkMan, born Martins Vincent Otse, has been spotted in Ghana. Videos of the viral commentator in the Northern Region have popped up on social media.

VeryDarkman seen in the Northern Region. Photo source: VeryDarkMan_, DiamondMelanin

Source: TikTok

His recent visit comes a few weeks after his stint with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie who appeared to have met him on the rooftop of a coded location.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, VeryDarkMan was seen interacting with a lady in Deble, Northern Region.

A TikTok user, Diamond Melanin also shared her moments with VeryDarkMan in the North as she celebrated the past Eid celebrations.

VeryDarkMan has gained a massive following across Africa for his blunt and unfiltered opinions, often criticizing prominent politicians and celebrities in his home country.

The controversial personality known for his bold commentaries on social media acknowledged the lady's efforts in managing what appeared to be a home for underprivileged kids.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the Northern Region has the highest poverty headcount in Ghana.

More than 70% of the northern population lives in disadvantaged rural areas. The region scores lower than the south in most development terms.

Several development NGOs have targeted the region and its neighbouring areas with their developmental interventions.

Netizens react to VeryDarkMan's trip to Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to VeryDarkMan's latest stint in the Northern Region.

Mohammedabudijan9 said:

"Abeg presido make we come visit u “the greatest man over them all” even for a second go be like a miracle oo. May u overcome any obstacles that comes your way as u dedicate ur time to make changes ❤️❤️."

Lavish wrote:

"Nah part of Ghana way them no Dey show us online be this, I like as verydarkman bring their Nyash outside e no go better for kweku and Chale."

Max burger noted:

"Waiting you go do for Ghana again were naija never better.. no Carry our NGO money go Ghana ooo."

Alex Excessmoney remarked:

"Because he get money he won use money oppress us all and things rough so hard to even eat na war na me and my family no get where to go and the rent na 600k but the rent too much for me from 300k."

ABDUL-RAFIQ 🇬🇭🇬🇧🇺🇸 added:

"VDM is my home town we’re lovely people, we love people from all walks of lives. Very hospitable ❤️❤️we’re call Dagombas."

Ramsey Noauh and others arrive in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ramsey Noauh, Shaffy Bello and Latasha had been spotted in Ghana for Richard Nii Armah QUaye's plush 40th birthday in Ghana.

The birthday party happened at Independence Square, the site for hosting some of Ghana's national gatherings.

The Nollywood stars joined several other celebrities from across the world including Hollywood star Sherry Lee Ralph at the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh