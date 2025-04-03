Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has publicly stated that her children are not allowed to use their mobile phones from Monday to Friday

Nana Ama McBrown emphasised that she permits them to use their phones within specific periods for them to focus on their studies

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's trending interview on YouTube

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently shared insights into her parenting philosophy during a heartfelt interview that has captured the attention of many.

In a viral video, she emphasised her strict rules regarding technology use, explaining that her children are only permitted to use their phones on weekends.

Nana Ama McBrown talks about the rules and regulations in her house. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

This decision stems from her desire to foster a sense of responsibility and independence in them as they grow into adulthood.

Nana Ama McBrown, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, also described her commitment to caring for not only her own two children but also for her siblings' kids and two children from her husband's previous relationships.

She articulated the importance of maintaining a positive public image, stating that as a celebrity, criticism of her parenting choices can be particularly harsh.

During her interview with Thelma Wright on the popular talk show Diva Doc, the 47-year-old actress explained her structured schedule, noting that she is typically free on Mondays. This allows her to dedicate quality time to her children, including Maxin and her adopted daughter, ensuring they feel her presence and guidance.

"I am Leo, August 15. I look at things, towards them before I move. The reason is that I have raised lots of children with my five children. My husband has two children, and I raised them at ages three and four. Now they are fifteen and sixteen. My sister's and brother’s children."

"Before I had Maxin, my children would say, You see your bed, mummy is coming. You see the way your room is untidy, mummy is coming oh."

"One thing I do is that I am very strict. It is logic. When you wake up, go to the washroom to brush your teeth, and if possible bathe and we come downstairs. If we have to do something, then we do it.

"All my children have mobile phones, but I take the phones on Sundays at 6 pm and give it to them on Friday at 6 pm. That is the rule in my house. My boy is at Adisadel, my first girl is at Aburi Girls my second girl is at Holy Child, and the third girl is finishing Junior High School this year."

The trending YouTube interview is below:

Nana Ama McBrown talks about her restaurant

In addition to her parenting responsibilities, Nana Ama McBrown has ventured into the culinary world, proudly announcing the recent opening of her upscale restaurant in Ghana.

While she refrained from disclosing the name and location of the establishment, she expressed her ambition to expand her entrepreneurial endeavors and attract a wider customer base across the nation.

Moreover, she shared her aspirations to retire at the age of 40 to focus more on promoting her various business ventures.

Currently, she enjoys the success of holding over fourteen ambassadorial deals, highlighting that numerous companies are eager to collaborate with her due to her influential status.

Nana Ama McBrown opens a plush restaurant in Ghana. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

McBrown's daughter slays on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who showcased a beautiful moment with her daughter, Baby Maxin, who looked beautiful in a white ensemble for her birthday photoshoot.

The young girl wore a stylish white shirt with sleeves rolled up to her elbows, paired with an elegant white tulle skirt, perfectly complementing their lovely mother-daughter photos captured during the special occasion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh