Kevin De Bruyne showed up at Manchester City's training session on Tuesday with a fresh new look, prompting a playful ribbing from manager Pep Guardiola.

A new video captures Guardiola welcoming each player as they arrive for training, and when he spots De Bruyne's striking haircut, he doesn't miss the chance to tease him.

Pep Guardiola wasn't too impressed with Kevin De Bruyne's new haircut when he returned to Manchester City training. Photo: Stephen Nadler (Getty)/@gol_nacion (Twitter).

When Guardiola spots the Belgian's bold new haircut, he immediately seizes the opportunity to joke about it.

It seems De Bruyne might have taken some inspiration from striker Erling Haaland.

Noting the 33-year-old's slicked-back style with a top knot, the Catalan manager says with a smile:

"You need to explain this hairstyle to me!"

What’s next for De Bruyne and Manchester City?

De Bruyne could potentially depart Manchester City before the summer transfer window closes.

Goal indicates that the Belgium international has reached a personal agreement with Al-Ittihad for a move to Saudi Arabia, though a transfer fee has yet to be settled.

Guardiola has made it clear that he hopes the 33-year-old will remain with the team.

Manchester City will face Manchester United in the Community Shield this weekend, and they are set to start their Premier League campaign with an away match against Chelsea on August 18.

Guardiola continues to admire Rodrygo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Rodrygo Goes remains a ‘dream signing’ for City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions are preparing to sell Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and may seek a replacement for the Argentine international.

City is considering several potential targets, including Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Rodrygo is also on their list, and the Real Madrid attacker is reportedly a favourite of Guardiola.

Source: YEN.com.gh