Manchester City are on the verge of losing star forward Julian Alvarez to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid next season

This move would also set a club-record sale for the Citizens, who have already begun their search for a replacement for the Argentine

Reports emanating from Spain suggest that the English champions have identified a Real Madrid superstar to replace Alvarez

When it became apparent that Real Madrid was poised to sign Kylian Mbappe, speculation swirled about Rodrygo Goes' future.

With Vinicius Jr. established as a key player and Mbappe joining the squad, it was thought that Rodrygo might see reduced prominence and consider leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are on alert regarding Manchester City's sale of Julian Alvarez as they know Pep Guardiola really likes one of their stars. Photos: Karwai Tang/Pedro Castillo.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City were reportedly interested in Rodrygo, but the buzz eventually died down.

The Brazilian forward has since reaffirmed his commitment to Real Madrid, dismissing any thoughts of an exit.

Guardiola continues to admire Rodrygo

Although that was the situation, Marca reports that Rodrygo remains a ‘dream signing’ for City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions are preparing to sell Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and may seek a replacement for the Argentine international.

According to the report, City are considering several potential targets, including Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, Rodrygo is also on their list, with the Real Madrid attacker reportedly a favorite of Guardiola.

Is Rodrygo willing to leave Madrid?

Although Guardiola and Manchester City remain interested, Rodrygo is not expected to depart from Real Madrid this summer, Madrid Universal reported.

The Brazilian is a central figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and extended his contract with the club last year.

Both Rodrygo and Real Madrid are dedicated to maintaining their partnership, with no imminent plans for a split.

Despite the increased competition from Mbappe, Endrick, and the emerging Arda Guler, Rodrygo's departure seems unlikely.

Source: YEN.com.gh