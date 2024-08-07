Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams reunited with his Spain international brother Nico Williams

Williams Jr, who starred at the European Championship, resumed training this week in Bilbao

The younger of the Williams brothers has popped up on the radar of Barcelona and PSG

Ghana forward Inaki Williams welcomed his brother Nico Williams back to training after a successful European Championship with Spain.

Williams Jr, whose future at the San Mames remains a doubt with interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, surprised many with his return to Athletic Bilbao.

However, the 22-year-old seemed focused amid the growing interest in the transfer market.

Inaki and Nico Williams reunite in training after the European Championship. Photo: Joe Prior/Visionhaus Twitter/ @_owurakuampofo.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, in a photo shared on social media, the senior of the Williams brothers enjoyed a brotherly moment with his younger sibling as they prepared ahead of the new season.

While Williams Jr decided to represent Spain at the senior level, his brother chose Ghana to fulfill their grandfather's dream.

The Williams brothers were born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, who migrated to the European country in the early 90s.

Williams Jr is a European Champion with Spain, scoring in the final as La Roja defeated the Three Lions of England.

Barcelona in pursuit of Williams Jr

The Catalan giants are reported to have made first contact with the forward in a bid to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Although they face competition from French giants PSG, the Athletic Bilbao star will favour a move to the La Liga outfit.

Williams Jr has been a key figure at the San Mames, combing with his brother to deliver the club's first Copa del Rey in 40 years.

Williams scores as Athletic wins pre-season cup

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Inaki Williams returned to scoring form after netting the winner as Athletic Bilbao defeated Osasuna to win the EH Txapela trophy.

The pre-season cup game was a good test for both sides as they prepared ahead of the 2024/24 La Liga season.

Williams, who was leading the side, resumed full training in the summer after missing Ghana's World Cup qualifiers in June due to injury.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh