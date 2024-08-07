Alexander Djiku has shared the early impact of Jose Mourinho at Turkish club Fenerbahce

The Ghana international starred for Mourinho's side in the UCL games against Lugano

Djiku and Mourinho are hoping to make it to the group stage of the European competition

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has stated the importance of manager Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager was appointed coach of the Turkish giants this summer and has already crossed his first hurdle in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Mourinho led the team to the third round after a home and away victory over Swiss giants Lugano.

Alexander Djiku and Jose Mourinho during a press conference at Fenerbahce. Photo: Twitter/ @Fenerbahce.

However, the Portuguese trainer tasted defeat for the first time with the club during their trip to France for the first leg of their qualifying clash against Lille, as reported by Sky Sports.

Despite the defeat, Djiku insists the 61-year-old has instilled a winning mentality at the club.

"The star of the team is obviously Jose Mourinho. He controls everything, he is meticulous about all the details, dead balls etc. At the end of training we all score penalties. We work on the little details that can make a difference. You feel his presence, his experience," he told French media outlet L'Equipe, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"He has won with every team he has coached. He instills this winning culture in us. You feel that he is a real leader."

Djiku eyes success with Mourinho

The Ghana international is hoping to achieve success with the experience gaffer in the new season.

Having lost the league title to rivals Galatasaray by just three points last season, Mourinho has been charged with the duty of delivering the title for the capital-based club.

Djiku has been a key figure at the Sukru Saracoglu Arena since joining the club in the summer of 2023.

Djiku celebrates victory over Lugano

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars centre-back Alexander Djiku helped Fenerbahce bounce back from a goal down to beat Swiss giants Lugano and progress in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The Ghanaian international and his team, led by Jose Mourinho, have recorded back-to-back victories in Europe, with The Special One maintaining his 100% start to life in Turkey.

Following a quick start from the visitors, Hadj Mahmoud opened the scoring for Lugano after just seven minutes.

