Brazilian forward, Antony, has assured of an improved performance in the upcoming season

The 24-year-old has been a pale shadow of the player Man United splurged €95 million on

Since Antony arrived in 2022, he has mustered just 11 goals in 82 appearances for the Red Devils

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester United winger Antony is determined to turn things around in the upcoming season, vowing to significantly improve his goal and assist tally.

The Brazilian winger, who has endured a torrid spell since arriving in England, is confident about making a stronger impact in the 2024/25 campaign.

Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford join Antony as he celebrates scoring a goal against Arsenal on September 04, 2022. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, last season, Antony struggled to find his footing, managing just three goals and two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

For context, he placed 1,296th in the Premier League for assists provided, with only one chance created throughout the season, as noted by One vs One.

These statistics paint a grim picture of Antony’s previous season at Old Trafford, but the former Ajax star remains unfazed as the new term beckons.

Antony vows to score more goals and assists

He has brushed aside rumours of a potential departure and is focused on proving his worth in the red shirt.

"This season will be totally different," the 24-year-old asserted, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"Rest assured, you'll hear the name Antony in relation to goals and assists!"

With Erik ten Hag favouring Amad Diallo on the right wing during pre-season, Antony faces stiff competition for his place in the starting lineup.

As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on whether Antony can deliver on his promise and become a key player for United.

Man United boss shares vision ahead of new season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erik ten Hag appears focused on elevating his team's performance as the new season looms.

Despite Manchester United's struggles to finish eighth in the Premier League last season, the manager led his squad to a surprising FA Cup victory.

Now, with preseason wrapping up, ten Hag's vision and strategies for the upcoming campaign are becoming clearer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh