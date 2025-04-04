A young Ghanaian man who worked as an account has been left jobless after being involved in a tragic accident

Delali Nyadzi in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh highlighted the impact of the accident on his life

The young man is therefore calling on the general public to come to his aid with financial aid for surgery

The life of a young Ghanaian man has come to a standstill following a tragic accident which occurred last year.

Delali Nyadzi, an accountant working with a private firm was on his way to work when the vehicle he sat in collided with another.

Former accountant seeks support for surgery. Image source: Delali Nyadzi

Source: Original

He sustained severe injuries as a result of the incident, and his life has not been the same since. Delali was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but the damage was so extensive that the initial treatment did not resolve the health complications.

I had surgery to remove blood clots

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh Delali opened up on the incident, stressing that it had had a great impact on his life.

"Initially, I had surgery to remove blood clots (thrombus) from my stomach and heart area. Currently, my left arm is not functioning due to a clavicular fracture and nerve damage (Brachial Plexus injury)," he said.

The incident did not only affect his physical appearance but also affected his economic life. Delali has been rendered jobless as a result of the incident.

He is unable to go to work due to his condition. His finances have greatly been impacted due to the situation since he's invested his savings in treatment and still spends so much on review, despite not earning any income.

He is therefore seeking support from the general public to help him undergo another surgery. He needs GH¢30,000 to undergo the second surgery.

Source: YEN.com.gh