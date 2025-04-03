The Importers and Exporters Association wants the Mahama administration to address the tariffs put on Ghana by the US

Samson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the association, told YEN.com.gh the tariffs are a blow to Ghanaian exporters

On April 2, US Donald Trump slapped a 10% tax on imports from Ghana as part of a global shakeup

The Importers and Exporters Association has called on the government to publicly address the 10% tariff the US has slapped on imports from Ghana.

Samson Asaki Awingobit, the executive secretary of the association called the developments from April 2 a big blow.

Samson Asaki Awingobit says the tariffs from US President Donald Trump will be a blow to Ghana exporters. Source: Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority

He told YEN.com.gh that this could even lead to job losses among exporters.

“This could lead to a reduction of exports to the country. It can also affect our employees who are working with them because if he cannot supply, he cannot maintain his employees and it is going to lead to job losses.”

Because of this, Awingobit strongly believes the government should take some action on the tariff hike.

He said he wanted to know the government’s thoughts on the tariff.

"The government of Ghana should come out to speak because this has to with international relations so the ministry of foreign affairs will have to make a statement on behalf of the government or the spokesperson to the president will have to make a statement."

Awingobit added that he expected the government to take some action in this development in due course.

According to the US trade office, total goods trade between the US and Ghana was $2.1 billion in 2024.

The US goods trade deficit with Ghana was $204.4 million in 2024, a 73.3% increase over 2023.

Assurance from US ambassador on tariffs

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, downplayed concerns over the potential impact of the tariff on Ghanaian exports.

Palmer assured that Ghana-US trade would remain strong.

She also expressed confidence that Ghana’s key exports, such as gold and gas, would remain integral to global trade.

The US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer downplays concerns over the potential impact of the tariffs on Ghanaian exports. Sorce: US Embassy

"There are also goods and services; gold coming from here, gas coming from here, and we have automobiles and pharmaceuticals coming from the United States.

“So, it is something that builds prosperity in all the countries. It is all to say that no matter what the changes in language and no matter the change in focus, Ghana is really an important part of the United States and we will continue to be so."

Which countries have Trump's tariffs hit hardest?

YEN.com.gh reported that there is a new 34% tariff on goods from China, on top of an existing 20% levy. This brought total duties to at least 54%.

China's economy is export-driven and is viewed as being sensitive to changes in global trade.

Japan and India have been slapped with tariff rates of 24% and 26% respectively. Goods from Vietnam and Cambodia will be hit with 46% and 49% respectively.

Higher tariffs will also fall on smaller nations, with products from Lesotho being slapped with a 50% levy.

