Appiah Stadium, in a video, told the harrowing tale of his wife's ordeal with a fake pastor many years ago

The political commentator said the pastor took advantage of his wife Ama Fosua's desperation for a child

Appiah Stadium shared that the pastor instructed his wife to eat a box of biscuits so she could give birth

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has recounted his wife's ordeal with a fake pastor many years ago.

Appiah Stadium recounts his wife's ordeal with a fake pastor. Photo source: @appiah.stadium

Source: TikTok

In a recent interview on Kumasi-based broadcast station Royal TV, Appiah Stadium said that the fake pastor took advantage of his wife Ama Fosua's desperation for a child during the early years of their marriage.

According to the political commentator, the pastor instructed his wife to chew a full box of biscuits for her to give birth to a child and become a mother. He noted that the incident happened when he had left Ghana for a trip abroad.

He said:

"One of those people who give out prophecies made my wife, Ama Fosuaa, chew one full box of biscuits because she wanted a child. I was living abroad at that time."

Appiah Stadium noted that he would have closed the fake pastor's church if his wife had given him the location after the incident happened.

Instead, he said his wife left their home and travelled to the church to find a solution to her inability to give birth at that time.

The self-proclaimed son of President John Dramani Mahama said his wife struggled to consume the box of biscuits after it was handed over to her during her encounter with the fake prophet.

Appiah Stadium with Kevin Taylor and former Assin Central constituency MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. Photo source: @appiah.stadium, @kevinekowkevintaylor and @honkenargy

Source: Instagram

The staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made these remarks during a conversation about the controversy around Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah's alleged prophecy about Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's sudden illness and her treatment abroad.

The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International recently faced significant backlash after a video of him predicting a funeral that would be organised at the Jubilee House while preaching in front of a congregation inside his church surfaced on social media.

Owusu-Bempah later reacted to the video of his alleged prophetic declaration. He denied allegations that he had predicted the Vice President's demise in the video. He explained that he was not even aware that Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was ill and was being transported abroad for treatment until a colleague informed him.

The outspoken preacher also claimed that his critics were behind this falsehood as a ploy to create animosity towards him and tarnish his reputation.

Below is the video of Appiah Stadium recounting his wife's ordeal with a fake pastor:

Appiah Stadium lauds Davido after their encounter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium lauded Davido after their public encounter in Accra before Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's big 40th birthday celebration event.

The political commentator and major National Democratic Congress backer thanked the Grammy-nominated musician for hugging him while wearing a ring worth $1 million.

Appiah Stadium's remarks about his encounter with Davido in Accra gathered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning his conduct in public.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh